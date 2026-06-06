Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 40s (So Far)

English actor Kelly Reilly has been working in the entertainment industry for decades and she tends to leave an impression on audiences. But she's arguably reached the height of her career with the success of "Yellowstone" and its spinoffs. In the show, which premiered in 2018, Reilly plays Beth Dutton, the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III.

Beth is an intense, morally gray character who is super loyal to her family. She's willing to do anything and everything to protect the Duttons. Alongside her great acting in "Yellowstone," fans couldn't help but notice Reilly's great fashion as she started attending the many events for the show and beyond. It seems safe to say that, at the same time that she found huge success in her career, Reilly really transformed and found her personal style.

She turned 40 years old in 2017, and so far, this has been her best decade for fashion. There have been plenty of memorable moments when Reilly's ensembles have been too chic to forget. From stunning silhouettes to subtle "Yellowstone"-inspired accessorizing, Here are a few of her best looks throughout her 40s, at least so far.