Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 40s (So Far)
English actor Kelly Reilly has been working in the entertainment industry for decades and she tends to leave an impression on audiences. But she's arguably reached the height of her career with the success of "Yellowstone" and its spinoffs. In the show, which premiered in 2018, Reilly plays Beth Dutton, the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III.
Beth is an intense, morally gray character who is super loyal to her family. She's willing to do anything and everything to protect the Duttons. Alongside her great acting in "Yellowstone," fans couldn't help but notice Reilly's great fashion as she started attending the many events for the show and beyond. It seems safe to say that, at the same time that she found huge success in her career, Reilly really transformed and found her personal style.
She turned 40 years old in 2017, and so far, this has been her best decade for fashion. There have been plenty of memorable moments when Reilly's ensembles have been too chic to forget. From stunning silhouettes to subtle "Yellowstone"-inspired accessorizing, Here are a few of her best looks throughout her 40s, at least so far.
Kelly Reilly started her Yellowstone fashion journey with a showstopper
At the first season premiere of "Yellowstone," before the show was a breakout success, Kelly Reilly quickly made an impact with her style. She attended the 2018 premiere in a beautiful floral-print dress that showed off her collarbone with a deep neckline.
The dress on its own was a showstopper. But she paired it with red heels that only added to the impact. Having just turned 40 the year before, this was the start of Reilly's 40s fashion journey. But after seeing her looks since then, it's clear she's only gotten more stylish over the years.
The actor knew that you can never go wrong with polka dots
Back when the popularity of "Yellowstone" was just reaching its height, Kelly Reilly went to a party in celebration of Season 2's premiere in 2019. For the special night out, she went for a simple yet eternally chic outfit in the form of a strapless white dress with black polka dots.
Of course, she added a hint of the Western style from the show through her choice of boots. Her dangling earrings and statement ring, which both featured turquoise, brought the whole look together.
Kelly Reilly rocked a sultry black strapless dress for a Yellowstone premiere
In November 2024, Kelly Reilly attended quite an important premiere for her hit show, "Yellowstone." She got together with other cast members to celebrate the release of the second half of the fifth and final season.
Reilly looked absolutely stunning at the event, wearing an eye-catching black strapless dress. The dress featured a deep-V neckline, a sheer cutout panel at the front, and a slit that allowed her legs to peek out as she moved. Reilly was determined to go out with a bang at the final premiere, and she succeeded.
Kelly Reilly proved that she only gets better with age in this 2026 look
Luckily for Kelly Reilly and her fans, the actor's time in the "Yellowstone" TV universe wasn't over with the original show's ending. In May 2026, a spinoff called "Dutton Ranch" focused on her character Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler premiered.
For the NYC premiere of the show, Reilly arrived in what's arguably one of her best looks ever. The "Above Suspicion" star wore a black long-sleeved dress with an asymmetrical drop waist and floor-length skirt. It looked effortlessly classy on her and was the perfect pick for the meaningful event.
This lacy dress over a black slip was casually chic
At another screening for "Dutton Ranch" in May 2026, Kelly Reilly wore a casually chic outfit that still fit the Western aesthetic of the show. She looked great in a white, lacy floor-length dress with a high neckline and a gorgeous makeup look.
As the dress was sheer, she wore it over a black slip. Brown heels peeked out from under the dress, and Reilly added a unique dangling necklace. While Reilly's on-screen character Beth has worn some head-turning outfits, this was a great example of Reilly's sophisticated real-life style.
Kelly Reilly's brown leather dress and black boots were elegant with a Western twist
As one of the main stars of "Dutton Ranch," Kelly Reilly was front and center during promotions for the first season. She posed with her co-star Cole Hauser at one gathering in a brown leather dress and black heeled boots.
The style was subtle and refined, but it perfectly fit with Reilly's alluring persona. It also did a wonderful job of combining her naturally elegant fashion sense with the Western style of the "Yellowstone" universe.
An all-black outfit is never boring on Kelly Reilly
After working on "Yellowstone" for so long, some fans probably forgot that Kelly Reilly is actually an English actor. In 2026, before the premiere of "Dutton Ranch," Reilly promoted a new British project she worked on called "Under Salt Marsh."
Reilly changed things up playing the new character Jackie Ellis, a disgraced detective pulled back into a cold case investigation. For a special screening of the miniseries, Reilly wore black pants with a lacy black tunic. The understated yet stylish outfit is another example of why the star is one to watch in fashion.