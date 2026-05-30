Side By Side Pics Of Celebrity Mothers And Their Lookalike Daughters

Somewhere in a Hollywood makeup trailer or green room, a stylist is having the existential crisis of their career. You see, the woman in the chair looks unmistakably like the Reese Witherspoon she knows from the poster of every "Legally Blonde" DVD she owns. She has the same button nose and the same bone structure. Heck, she even smiles like Annette Hargrove from "Cruel Intentions." But the person she's supposed to get camera-ready is not actually Witherspoon. The name tag behind the chair says Ava Phillippe. At this point, you have two options. Either accept that time is a circle, or that some celeb kids grow up to suggest that the concept doesn't exist for certain bloodlines.

The dizzying phenomenon we're referring to has made it nigh impossible to scroll past certain photos of actors and performers whose children look like they were fed into a copy machine and told to show up on the red carpet two decades later. Specifically, we have to talk about the mother-daughter genetic conspiracy, with many pairs appearing mind-blowingly identical. You'd actually be surprised at how many of them there are and how similar they look. Yes, side-by-side pics of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter will definitely have you seeing double, but they're hardly the only mother-daughter duo playing tricks on your eyes, and here are the photographic receipts that prove it.