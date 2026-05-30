Side By Side Pics Of Celebrity Mothers And Their Lookalike Daughters
Somewhere in a Hollywood makeup trailer or green room, a stylist is having the existential crisis of their career. You see, the woman in the chair looks unmistakably like the Reese Witherspoon she knows from the poster of every "Legally Blonde" DVD she owns. She has the same button nose and the same bone structure. Heck, she even smiles like Annette Hargrove from "Cruel Intentions." But the person she's supposed to get camera-ready is not actually Witherspoon. The name tag behind the chair says Ava Phillippe. At this point, you have two options. Either accept that time is a circle, or that some celeb kids grow up to suggest that the concept doesn't exist for certain bloodlines.
The dizzying phenomenon we're referring to has made it nigh impossible to scroll past certain photos of actors and performers whose children look like they were fed into a copy machine and told to show up on the red carpet two decades later. Specifically, we have to talk about the mother-daughter genetic conspiracy, with many pairs appearing mind-blowingly identical. You'd actually be surprised at how many of them there are and how similar they look. Yes, side-by-side pics of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter will definitely have you seeing double, but they're hardly the only mother-daughter duo playing tricks on your eyes, and here are the photographic receipts that prove it.
Dylan Penn is practically Robin Wright with a different birth year
Robin Wright has spent decades playing women with icy composures, whether it's the unblinking Buttercup in "The Princess Bride" or Claire Underwood in "House of Cards." So, in a way, it tracks that her genes would be equally as uncompromising. Dylan Penn, the daughter of Wright and her ex-husband Sean Penn, is essentially a director's cut of her mother. She has the same sharp cheekbones, the same blue eyes, and the same blond hair, which photographs effortlessly. This photo of the two of them attending the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in California on October 13, 2022, is particularly revealing in that, more than anything, it looks like the matrix glitching.
Zoë Kravitz got both her mother Lisa Bonet's looks and aura
There are lookalikes, and then there are Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoë Kravitz. This pairing is so genetically precise that it feels like what we're dealing with is not a mother and daughter but the universe running the same exquisite experiment twice. Bonet and Kravitz have the same almond-shaped eyes. Their lips are full, and their cheekbones are razor-sharp. Their noses have a similar outline, and barring the eyebrows, which we'll chalk up to different styling choices, the rest is basically a carbon copy, confusing onlookers as to where one face ends and the other begins. The photo above is from their appearance at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but you'll find many other similar instances on other red carpets and occasions.
Beyoncé can just pass the crown to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and we'd be none the wiser
Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, so it's somewhat destabilizing when you realize that she has a successor who looks exactly like her. Blue Ivy Carter, who can now walk the Met Gala red carpet like she owns the place, pretty much looks like what her mother looked like as a teenager, this time rendered in high definition. Everything from their eyes to their eyebrows and cheekbones and lips suggests the DNA transfer was thorough. Carter has already decided to try her hand at singing, and based on the evidence so far, we're not so much looking at a daughter following in her mother's footsteps as a daughter wearing her mother's shoes and actually fitting the size.
Violet Affleck was a walking copy of Jennifer Garner at her Walk of Fame ceremony
This photo, depicting Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck during the former's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony held on August 20, 2018, had to have the photographers doing a double-take. The young Affleck was only 12 years old here, but the soft facial structure and the wide-set eyes, not to mention the full, wide lips, make her look like a miniature Jennifer Garner. Even with glasses on, Violet looks more like her mother than her mother did at that age, if that makes sense. Looking at them side by side, it's almost eerie, and one begins to wonder what, if anything, Violet got from her father, Ben Affleck. The jury might still be out on that one, but this photo is definitely not helping his case.
One look at Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is enough to know the blueprint was reused
Gwyneth Paltrow has always been gorgeous in a very specific aesthetic frequency. People often laud her blond hair and angular bone structure as contributing to that overall beauty, which makes her face look almost architectural as opposed to natural. And now, it turns out that frequency is fully hereditary. Apple Martin, the daughter Paltrow shares with Coldplay's Chris Martin, is what would happen if you put the mother in a de-aging machine and turned the clock back two or three decades. The blond hair, the blue eyes, the fine bone structure — they're all there. Even the way they're looking at the camera in this 2025 selfie suggests Martin mirrors her mother instinctively. There's just no other word for it.
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber's similarities are visually overwhelming
Of all the mother-daughter duos on this list, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are the ones most likely to make you do a spit take. In fact, if there is a more genetically identical pair walking red carpets in Hollywood, it has not yet been located. Crawford spent the better part of the '80s and '90s being one of the most photographed faces on earth. And now, that dark-haired beauty has passed down to a daughter who ... looks exactly like her. Mind you, Crawford was 59 in this 2025 photo taken at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, while her daughter was 23. Yet that age gap is practically irrelevant when you catch them side by side.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe can break the space-time continuum
And here they are, the duo that we talked about at the top of this article, captured at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book launch in April 2024. To simply dub Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, seated side by side, lookalikes would be to undersell the sheer similarity on display here. In fact, if they weren't sitting next to each other, some would mistake this for the same face wearing two different necklaces. Ava, with her father Ryan Phillippe's surname, has precious little in common with him, but looks like a clone of her mother. If they ever make a Witherspoon biopic or a weird time travel movie starring her, Ava can just play the younger version and send the deepfake team home.
Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp are what happens when genes refuse to compromise
Vanessa Paradis has always had a unique facial structure, giving her a distinct beauty that left no room for comparison with any of her contemporaries. But now, she's no longer alone. Paradis' daughter with Johnny Depp, the actor Lily-Rose Depp, essentially has the same face with the same unique features: the wide-set doe eyes, the delicate and sharp bone structure, and the lips that look like they're always smiling, no matter the actual expression on the face. It's all there, reissued through Lily-Rose with minimal changes. Just look at this photo from the Chanel Cruise Collection 2020, taken on May 3, 2019, and you'll see exactly what we're talking about.
The blueprint for Miley Cyrus' face has been standing next to her this whole time
Miley Cyrus has spent years being one of the most head-turning stars in the music industry and on the planet, reinventing the Disney child image and turning into a fashion and beauty icon that the world can't stop watching. In fact, such is the power of Miley's stardom that it's easy to forget the face doing all of that was borrowed from her mother, Tish Cyrus. Strip away the sunglasses in this January 2026 photo at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the decade and a half between the two Cyruses melts away under the sheer force of genetics, revealing the same jaw and the same blond hair and the same ... well, everything, underneath.
The Angelina Jolie beauty will continue to grace Hollywood through her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie has, by all measures, one of the most striking faces in the history of showbiz, sculpted as if she was meant to be an actor. And now that Angelina has decided to appear in fewer movies, it's perhaps a timely boon that her daughter with Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie, appears to have inherited her stunning beauty just enough to remind us of Angelina and rearranged it just enough that you see the individual, too. When Shiloh started appearing on red carpets next to her mother, everyone was surprised to see just how thoroughly the facial architecture has passed on. If nothing else, this list is proof that some beauties are too timeless not to pass on.