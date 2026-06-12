Bill Gates' Team Reportedly Went To Great Lengths To Craft His Wardrobe (& His Image)

When you're one of the richest men in the entire world, it's important to carefully cultivate your public image. For Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, this is particularly true — especially considering the slew of controversies that have soured his reputation in recent years. To this end, it seems Gates and his team focused on the power of clothing, style, and visual iconography to subtly influence exactly how Gates would be perceived by the public.

The billionaire – whose net worth is even greater than most people likely imagine – reportedly tasked his team with finding just the right clothing options to make him seem like a normal, reasonable everyman figure. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal published in June 2026, Gates' team specifically tried to evoke the warm legacy of legendary children's television icon Fred Rogers. A former employee of Gates told the publication that their aim with his wardrobe was to "depict someone calm and approachable, like Mister Rogers."

The efforts to carefully craft Gates' wholesome-seeming ensembles involved housing a large collection of clothing items, including "troves of neutral tone crew and V-neck sweaters, button-down shirts, [and] slacks," which could be tapped for public events. His team would send multiple ensemble options to Gates' personal staff, who would choose the best look for the occasion. For years, this seemed to keep public opinion of Gates comfortably high. His approachable style and his enormous philanthropic efforts with The Gates Foundation led many to feel positive towards him. However, no amount of Mister Rogers-inspired sweaters would be able to keep public opinion from turning on him — largely beginning after his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates.