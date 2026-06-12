Bill Gates' Team Reportedly Went To Great Lengths To Craft His Wardrobe (& His Image)
When you're one of the richest men in the entire world, it's important to carefully cultivate your public image. For Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, this is particularly true — especially considering the slew of controversies that have soured his reputation in recent years. To this end, it seems Gates and his team focused on the power of clothing, style, and visual iconography to subtly influence exactly how Gates would be perceived by the public.
The billionaire – whose net worth is even greater than most people likely imagine – reportedly tasked his team with finding just the right clothing options to make him seem like a normal, reasonable everyman figure. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal published in June 2026, Gates' team specifically tried to evoke the warm legacy of legendary children's television icon Fred Rogers. A former employee of Gates told the publication that their aim with his wardrobe was to "depict someone calm and approachable, like Mister Rogers."
The efforts to carefully craft Gates' wholesome-seeming ensembles involved housing a large collection of clothing items, including "troves of neutral tone crew and V-neck sweaters, button-down shirts, [and] slacks," which could be tapped for public events. His team would send multiple ensemble options to Gates' personal staff, who would choose the best look for the occasion. For years, this seemed to keep public opinion of Gates comfortably high. His approachable style and his enormous philanthropic efforts with The Gates Foundation led many to feel positive towards him. However, no amount of Mister Rogers-inspired sweaters would be able to keep public opinion from turning on him — largely beginning after his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates.
Bill Gates has taken some major hits in the public eye in recent years
For many years, Bill Gates was the richest man in the world. However, his ranking began to diminish over the years, and according to Forbes' list, Gates is no longer even in the top 10. This downward trend reportedly began after his messy divorce from Melinda French Gates in 2021. According to a report by Forbes in September 2025, he fell to fourth place the year they called it quits, and by 2025, he was out of the top rankings altogether. This ranking will likely continue to decline as Gates has pledged to donate 99% of his wealth to philanthropic efforts over the coming years.
Despite his charitable endeavors, Gates' public reputation has also taken a hit due to his connections to the Epstein Files. The billionaire had to address his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein at a recent Gates Foundation town hall meeting in February 2026, in which he said it was "a huge mistake" to have had any interactions with Epstein at all (per The Seattle Times). Gates also found himself at the center of a firestorm of negative press when he admitted to having extramarital affairs with two women.
Despite the wave of negative press, Gates has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring. In September 2024, he told CNBC's "Make It" that retirement "sounds awful" and he plans on taking a page out of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett's playbook and continue coming into work "six days a week" for decades to come. Gates' team might have to invest in quite a few more neutral V-neck sweaters if they want to try to regain some public goodwill in the near future.