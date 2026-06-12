Side-By-Side Pics Of Reba McEntire & Her Son Show How Much Their Lives Have Transformed

The world knows Reba McEntire as one of the Queens of Country Music, but to Shelby Blackstock, she has always been "mom." Shelby, born in 1990, is McEntire's one and only son with her ex-husband and former manager, Narvel Blackstock. Reba was a superstar at the time of Shelby's birth. She had won her first Grammy as well as five CMA awards, released three chart-topping albums, and had made numerous hit singles. She even formed her own company, Starstruck Entertainment, to manage her career. But McEntire did not pause her career after Shelby was born, and he even joined her on tours.

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And of course, both of their lives have drastically changed since then. The picture on the left was taken in 1994, when Reba released her first memoir, "Reba, My Story," starred in several movies and TV shows, including "The Little Rascals," and released her 18th album, "Read My Mind." Shelby was turning four that year.

The picture on the right was taken in 2024, when Shelby was 34, and Reba was 69. According to Shelby's LinkedIn, he was working as a Business Development Manager and a principal of a construction company. Meanwhile, Reba was guest-starring on "Young Sheldon" and leading her own show "Happy Place." Shelby still has the same boyish grin, but his hair has darkened, and he now has a beard. Rebah has had a major face transformation over the past 30 years, and she no longer has curly hair.