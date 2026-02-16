Side-By-Side Photos Reveal Reba McEntire's Major Face Transformation Over The Years

Reba McEntire has signs of aging, but it's no secret that she doesn't look like she's older than her mid-60s. She not only keeps it youthful by using a Farmhouse Fresh Watercress moisturizer and other skin essentials, but she also has fun at any event she attends. In February 2026, McEntire and her fiancé Rex Linn went to the 68th Grammy Awards show. The two enjoyed the night, and McEntire couldn't resist sharing her snapshots with other musicians online.

She posted an Instagram carousel a few days after the special occasion and wrote "What a fun night!!" in the caption, followed by a star-eyed emoji. She took photos with country artists like Lukas Nelson, Brandy Clark, and Lainey Wilson, and she posed next to non-country musicians like Jaime Foxx and Bad Bunny. Reba also added a cute photo of her and Rex next to the Grammy sign on the red carpet.

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, "Gorgeous!" Other accounts left a deluge of fire emojis, clapping emojis, heart-hand emojis and heart-eye emojis in appreciation of Reba's beauty and to express their admiration. Reba McEntire clearly knows how to capture hearts through her looks and her energy.