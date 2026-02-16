Side-By-Side Photos Reveal Reba McEntire's Major Face Transformation Over The Years
Reba McEntire has always been a beauty, thanks to the lavish life that comes with being a celebrity. McEntire's gorgeous throwback photos from the '70s to the '90s are proof in the pudding. McEntire's appearance at the 2026 Grammy's drew attention to how stunning her transformation has been over the years.
The country singer had a nearly angelic appearance in the '70s. In 1976, a 21-year-old McEntire sported layers in her red hair and wore warm-toned makeup. Her rosy cheeks and her charming eyeshadow look were a precursor to her makeup style in her recent years. At the 2026 Grammys, a 70-year-old Reba covered her forehead with bangs, which was an opportunity to highlight her eyeshadow look. McEntire's false eyelashes and black eyeliner didn't hide how the eyeshadow had the same lifting effect as it did in the '70s. Both looks even underlined the bottom of her eyes with a warm-toned shade.
The country star looked youthful in her pics from Grammy night
Reba McEntire has signs of aging, but it's no secret that she doesn't look like she's older than her mid-60s. She not only keeps it youthful by using a Farmhouse Fresh Watercress moisturizer and other skin essentials, but she also has fun at any event she attends. In February 2026, McEntire and her fiancé Rex Linn went to the 68th Grammy Awards show. The two enjoyed the night, and McEntire couldn't resist sharing her snapshots with other musicians online.
She posted an Instagram carousel a few days after the special occasion and wrote "What a fun night!!" in the caption, followed by a star-eyed emoji. She took photos with country artists like Lukas Nelson, Brandy Clark, and Lainey Wilson, and she posed next to non-country musicians like Jaime Foxx and Bad Bunny. Reba also added a cute photo of her and Rex next to the Grammy sign on the red carpet.
Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, "Gorgeous!" Other accounts left a deluge of fire emojis, clapping emojis, heart-hand emojis and heart-eye emojis in appreciation of Reba's beauty and to express their admiration. Reba McEntire clearly knows how to capture hearts through her looks and her energy.