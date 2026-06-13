How Does Eddie Murphy Get Along With His Ex-Wife Nicole? Where They Stand After Divorce
Eddie Murphy has long been a Hollywood icon and comedy titan as a movie star and stand-up comedian. He's also the father of a whopping 10 children, five of whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell. While their romance came to an end in 2006, after 13 years of marriage, it seems Murphy's post-split relationship with Mitchell has been impressively amicable as they've co-parented their kids. Mitchell spoke with Radar Online back in 2012, and explained that she and Murphy — who is now married to his much younger longtime lady love, Paige Butcher — have managed to remain close. "Eddie and I are friends," Mitchell shared. "He's my babies' daddy, so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that's important when you have children involved... We can be in the same room and hang out, it's all good!"
The couple first tied the knot in 1993, after several years of off-and-on dating. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Bria, in November 1989, before getting hitched a few years later. They went on to welcome son Myles in 1992, then daughters Shayne (1994), Zola (1999), and Bella (2002) several years before calling it quits on their marriage in 2006.
Murphy has largely kept his private life quiet, which is why there's plenty people don't know about the beloved comic. While he and Mitchell have had a positive relationship after their split, Murphy has also had some fairly messy public disputes with former girlfriends over questions of paternity — most notably with former Spice Girls star Mel B, with whom Murphy fathered a daughter, Angel, in 2007, but refused to acknowledge until a blood test proved he was the dad.
Eddie Murphy has a very complicated relationship history
Beginning with his breakthrough as a starring cast member on "Saturday Night Live," through his groundbreaking stand-up comedy specials, and his slew of blockbuster films, Eddie Murphy has carved out an incomparable career. This is why the screen legend has a surprisingly high net worth. The only thing more surprising is the size of his massive blended family of 10 children from five relationships, many of which somewhat overlap in unexpected ways.
Murphy first became a father in July 1989 when he welcomed his son, Eric, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely following a short-lived romance. Just four months later, Murphy welcomed his first child with then-girlfriend and future wife Nicole Mitchell. After the birth, the pair briefly split, during which time Murphy had a dalliance with Tamara Hood, which resulted in his second son, Christian, who was born in 1990. He went on to reconnect with and eventually marry Mitchell, and they had four more kids in the process before their divorce. After fathering his daughter, Angel, with Mel B, Murphy found love with model and actor Paige Butcher in 2012. Butcher gave birth to their first daughter, Izzy, in 2016, and then their son, Max, in 2018. Murphy and Butcher tied the knot in July 2024.
Despite the complex timeline, Murphy has been able to stay close with all his children, and even made peace with Mel B despite their past drama. Being part of their lives has been important for the comic, who told People in November 2021, "It just happened. I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it's the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun."