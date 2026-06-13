How Does Eddie Murphy Get Along With His Ex-Wife Nicole? Where They Stand After Divorce

Eddie Murphy has long been a Hollywood icon and comedy titan as a movie star and stand-up comedian. He's also the father of a whopping 10 children, five of whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell. While their romance came to an end in 2006, after 13 years of marriage, it seems Murphy's post-split relationship with Mitchell has been impressively amicable as they've co-parented their kids. Mitchell spoke with Radar Online back in 2012, and explained that she and Murphy — who is now married to his much younger longtime lady love, Paige Butcher — have managed to remain close. "Eddie and I are friends," Mitchell shared. "He's my babies' daddy, so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that's important when you have children involved... We can be in the same room and hang out, it's all good!"

The couple first tied the knot in 1993, after several years of off-and-on dating. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Bria, in November 1989, before getting hitched a few years later. They went on to welcome son Myles in 1992, then daughters Shayne (1994), Zola (1999), and Bella (2002) several years before calling it quits on their marriage in 2006.

Murphy has largely kept his private life quiet, which is why there's plenty people don't know about the beloved comic. While he and Mitchell have had a positive relationship after their split, Murphy has also had some fairly messy public disputes with former girlfriends over questions of paternity — most notably with former Spice Girls star Mel B, with whom Murphy fathered a daughter, Angel, in 2007, but refused to acknowledge until a blood test proved he was the dad.