Everything To Know About Eddie Murphy's Massive Family Of Ten Kids
Celebrated American comedian, actor, and singer Eddie Murphy has been active in showbusiness for decades, having shot to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and earned more than 150 awards and nods, including an Oscar nomination for a supporting role on "Dreamgirls." Most people associate his name with blockbusters like the "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," "Shrek," and "The Nutty Professor" franchises, but his extensive family, which includes promising talents, also warrants closer inspection.
Indeed, one of the fun facts you may not know about Murphy is that he fathered 10 children with five different women between 1989 and 2018, named Eric, Bria, Christian, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy, and Max. These joyful decades coincided with a string of poor film roles and Razzie awards, which is what pushed Murphy to take a six-year break from making movies. Regardless of his career highs and lows, the actor takes great satisfaction in his role as a committed and loving father. In a November 2025 interview with People, he shared, "My superpower is that I am always, always present. Talk to one of my kids any time of day and ask, 'Where's your dad right now?' and they can look at their watch and tell you literally what part of the house I'm in. Dad is always present and always has been."
So, here is a comprehensive overview of Murphy's large, tight-knit family, covering all publicly available information regarding his 10 sons and daughters, listed from eldest to youngest, as well as their mothers.
The five mothers of Eddie Murphy's children
Eddie Murphy's relationship history includes at least a dozen celebrities, from supermodel Naomi Campbell to actors Jasmine Guy and Halle Berry, and singers Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton. He has also welcomed children with girlfriends Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, and Melanie Brown, as well as spouses Nicole Mitchell and Paige Butcher.
Little is known about Murphy's brief fling with McNeely, which occurred in 1988 and produced the comedian's first child, a son, in 1989, merely months before the birth of his first daughter from Mitchell. The latter, who was a young fashion model at the time, met him at the NAACP Image Awards and said, "I do" in 1993. Meanwhile, in 1990, Murphy had a son with Hood, who has TV and film casting credits attached to her name. Murphy and Mitchell's union lasted until 2005, when the model filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Nevertheless, the pair remain amicable and have focused on their five children's wellbeing to this day.
In 2006, the "Beverly Hills Cop" star moved on to Brown, otherwise known as Mel B, or "Scary Spice," (one of the iconic Spice Girls nicknames). Brown and Murphy welcomed a son in 2007, though the former initially denied his paternity until a DNA test confirmed it. Fast-forward to 2012, when Murphy started dating Australian model Butcher. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2016 and a son in 2018, and got married in 2024.
Eric Murphy
Born on July 10, 1989, to Paulette McNeely, Eric Murphy is Eddie Murphy's eldest son. He is known for being the voice of Blue Mackerel in the TV movie "Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate" and the series "Megamind Rules!" In 2021, Eric started dating another nepo baby, Jasmin Lawrence, the eldest of comedian Martin Lawrence's three daughters. Born in 1996, Jasmin has appeared alongside her famous father in the comedy films "Bad Boys for Life" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." "They're both beautiful. They look amazing together," Eddie said on "CBS Mornings" in July 2024.
The pair got engaged on November 27, 2024, with Jasmin sharing the candle-lit proposal on her Instagram account and gushing, "God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter." In fact, they were so enthusiastic that they eloped and tied the knot in a private church ceremony in May 2025, with nobody else present. It was their trick for dodging both the paparazzi and the headache of a massive, celebrity-studded wedding.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child in a joint Instagram post on February 2, 2026. Their fans were elated, with one writing, "Imagine having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandfathers!" Another penned, "The funniest person on earth is about to be born." Of course, whether this next addition to the Murphy and Lawrence clans will pursue an acting or comedy career remains to be seen.
Bria Murphy
Bria Murphy, Eddie Murphy's first daughter from Nicole Mitchell, was born in Sacramento on November 18, 1989. Following in her parents' footsteps, she has made a name for herself in modeling and acting, debuting in Gucci Mane and Usher's music video, "Spotlight," in 2009. Her credits include the series "Baby Daddy" and "The Game," as well as the movies "Amateur Night" and "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." Appearing in the latter as a police officer alongside her father was a memorable, albeit tense experience. As she admitted to Entertainment Tonight in 2024, "I'm a daddy's girl. So, I didn't want to hurt him. I was scared I was gonna pinch him with the cuffs, all of that. But it was a lot of fun. I feel so lucky to be a part of something that's so big and a part of history now."
Bria is also an artist and had her first show, "Subconscious," in 2020, with Eddie's full support. As he commented to People at the time, "It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls ... I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."
On the romantic front, Bria dated R&B singer Pleasure P from August 2009 to July 2011. Her next public relationship was with Canadian actor Michael Xavier, whom she got engaged to in December 2021 and married to in front of 250 guests in July 2022. As of this writing, they're expecting a boy, to be named John.
Christian Murphy
Christian Murphy, the third of Eddie Murphy's 10 children, was born on November 29, 1990, to the actor and Tamara Hood. Cristian is labeled as an influencer on social media and has attended star-studded events with his dad and siblings, as well as shared a few selfies and posts about his family and friends on his Instagram account. He isn't very active on Threads, but his limited contributions to social media have provided a glimpse into his inner mind. For instance, he seems to favor designer sportswear while encouraging a personal fashion approach. On the other hand, he doesn't care for K-pop music, which he described online as soulless and uninteresting. Moreover, in a cryptic Threads post from 2024, he hinted at the risks of airing relationship issues, writing, "Most people don't have a love of their own, and some will even try to bring you down with them because misery loves company. That's why so many break-ups happen."
Much like his father and siblings, whom he called the "best-looking family in #america" on Instagram in 2016, Christian has dabbled in acting, though it's been a moment since his last role. In 2008, he portrayed a character named K-Swizz in an episode of the Primetime Emmy-winning crime drama "The Shield." Then, in 2011, he played Teddy in the poorly rated independent comedy film "Cougars, Inc.," opposite Sarah Hyland, Jim Belushi, and Kyle Gallner.
Myles Mitchell Murphy
Born on November 7, 1992, Myles Murphy is Eddie Murphy's second child with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell. He has also dabbled in the film industry, working behind the scenes as a digital artist on "Transformers," "Iron Man," and "Us." Based on his Instagram activity, however, it appears as though he has mostly been making a name for himself in stand-up comedy. Indeed, the posters and reels on his account reveal that he has performed at the Haha Comedy Club in North Hollywood, the Fourth Wall Comedy Café on Hollywood Boulevard, and Flashback Studios in Van Nuys. In fact, the response to his acts has generally been positive, with one person commenting, "He's actually really funny. Very methodical, smart, and great timing," and another saying, "Destined for great comedic success in my opinion!"
In 2019, Eddie became a grandfather for the first time when Myles and his longtime partner, Carly Fink, welcomed their daughter Evie Isla Murphy. The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony in September 2023, and then had a second daughter, Zuri Liv Murphy, in October 2024. Fink has been supporting her husband's budding career on Instagram, captioning a reel of his comedy routine on January 27, 2026, with, "He's killing it, and this is just the beginning!! Go follow and support him!"
Shayne Audra Murphy
Shayne Audra Murphy, Eddie Murphy's fifth child (and third child with Nicole Mitchell), was born on October 10, 1994, and studied English literature at Loyola Marymount University. With her confidence, outgoing personality, and charismatic appearance, she caught the eye of her older sister Bria's manager, Jerome Martine, who has been helping her pursue a dual career in fashion modeling and entertainment.
As such, Shayne appeared in eight episodes of the reality series "Hollywood Exes" in 2014 and five episodes of the competition show "Claim to Fame" in 2023. Following her unexpected elimination on the latter, she spoke fondly of her celebrity father to People in July 2023, revealing that he was all in on watching her on the show. "I wasn't confirmed to come do the show until maybe two days before it was scheduled to start filming. That's when I told my dad about it," she said. "So, he was, I'm sure, surprised, but he was just very supportive of me and everything that I decide to do. He's very trusting of my judgment."
Unlike some of her siblings, Shayne is quite active on social media and maintains two distinct Instagram accounts: one dedicated to lifestyle content like her fashion style, pet dog, and travel adventures, and another with significantly fewer followers, called Shayne's Kitchen, showcasing her culinary creations and striking digital art. On the latter, she has shared tried-and-true recipes for tempting desserts, from carrot cake cream pudding to upside down cheesecake and blueberry chai muffins.
Zola Ivy Murphy
Zola Ivy Murphy, the fourth child of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell, was born on December 24, 1999. Much like her sister Shayne, she's active on social media, regularly sharing vacation, dining, and fashion stories on Instagram. Her latest creative outlet is writing, as evidenced by her Substack page, Sins Like These. She describes the latter as "A space dedicated to the impulses that make us human," adding, "I write about the things that move me: politics, pop culture, passion, spirituality, and the experience of navigating all four as an equal parts self-destructive, self-aware sybarite living in Los Angeles."
Thought-provoking musings aside, Zola has signed contracts with both IMG Models and Select Model Management and has endorsed several brands. She also appeared on eight episodes of "Hollywood Exes" in 2014, alongside her mother and sisters, and has been photographed on the red carpet, outside restaurants, and at LA beaches on various occasions. You might even have spotted her in a cameo role as a royal handmaiden in the 2021 romantic comedy blockbuster "Coming 2 America," opposite her father as a long-lost prince and her sisters Bria, Shayne, and Bella.
As far as her personal life is concerned, Zola has been romantically linked to Russian model, comedian, and TikTok star Tim Vagapov. Based on his latest Instagram posts, though, he seems to have moved on with model Johanna Stitt-Abow, as of this writing.
Bella Zahra Murphy
Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell's fifth child, Bella Murphy, was born on January 29, 2002. She, too, appeared on eight episodes of "Hollywood Exes" in 2014, but she also has several acting credits. In 2021, it was revealed that Eddie's daughter would play a role in "Coming 2 America," which ended up being the intelligent and collected Princess Omma. Despite her gorgeous looks and family connections, she actually had to audition for the part. As Eddie revealed on "Good Morning America" in February 2021, "I wasn't muscling my kid into the movie. She had to really be able to, you know, to deliver. Otherwise, she wouldn't have got the role." The on-screen duo was well-received, and they graced the cover of Essence together at the time.
Additionally, Bella was cast as Zelda on a 2022 episode of the Hulu comedy series "Dollface," starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, and Shay Mitchell. She also portrayed Yayne in the 2023 Sofia Coppola-produced, coming-of-age drama movie "Fairyland," opposite Geena Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Emilia Jones.
According to IMDb, Bella was cast in an undisclosed role in the EDM-focused thriller film, "Strobe," which, as of this writing, doesn't have an official release date yet. Written and helmed by Taylor Cohen, who was also behind the 2019 short of the same name and the 2014 horror-thriller film "Acid Girls," it stars Steve Howey, Mena Suvari, and Chace Crawford.
Angel Iris Murphy Brown
Born on April 3, 2007, Angel Iris Murphy Brown is Eddie Murphy's only child with Spice Girls alum Melanie Brown and was at the center of a custody battle that included a DNA test. It was Mel B who picked their baby's first and middle names after her friend and grandmother, respectively. Though Eddie initially contested his paternity, Mel B maintained the pregnancy was intentional for both. Per her April 2007 interview with OK! Magazine UK (via People), the "America's Got Talent" host was alone with her mom when she gave birth, but Eddie was definitely with her when the pregnancy was confirmed. "It was amazing," she recalled. "We were in the bathroom with the pregnancy test and telling each other to look at the result. Eddie was over the moon ... But he had to be responsible to other people."
In July 2007, when Angel was just four months old, and Eddie had moved on with Tracey Edmonds, Mel B filed for exclusive guardianship and financial support, stating (via CBC News), "Angel is my baby and Eddie's. She will always know that she was planned and wanted by both of us."
Mel B and Eddie seem on better terms now, united in their support of their child, who came out as a transgender man in June 2025 and is now using the pronouns "he/him." As for Angel, he's passionate about Japanese culture and visual arts and has found a lifelong place within his blended family.
Izzy Oona Murphy and Max Charles Murphy
Eddie Murphy and his wife, Paige Butcher, have been going strong since they turned heads on the red carpet in 2012. They welcomed both their kids long before they tied the knot in idyllic Anguilla in 2024. Izzy Oona Murphy, their daughter, was born on May 3, 2016, and Max Charles Murphy, their son, was born on November 30, 2018. The two youngest Murphy kids are seldom spotted or discussed in public, but they are occasionally included in family photos on social media. "They are a very special and happy family," a source told People in August 2018. "They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved."
In his rare interviews, Murphy makes sure to express his appreciation for his prolific career, his wife, and his 10 children. On January 10, 2023, when the actor and comedian accepted the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, he said (via YouTube), "I want to say 'Thank you' to Paige and all of my amazing children for your love and support and inspiration." Given that talent runs in the family, the Murphy children appear to have bright futures ahead of them.