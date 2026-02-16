Everything To Know About Eddie Murphy's Massive Family Of Ten Kids

Celebrated American comedian, actor, and singer Eddie Murphy has been active in showbusiness for decades, having shot to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and earned more than 150 awards and nods, including an Oscar nomination for a supporting role on "Dreamgirls." Most people associate his name with blockbusters like the "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," "Shrek," and "The Nutty Professor" franchises, but his extensive family, which includes promising talents, also warrants closer inspection.

Indeed, one of the fun facts you may not know about Murphy is that he fathered 10 children with five different women between 1989 and 2018, named Eric, Bria, Christian, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy, and Max. These joyful decades coincided with a string of poor film roles and Razzie awards, which is what pushed Murphy to take a six-year break from making movies. Regardless of his career highs and lows, the actor takes great satisfaction in his role as a committed and loving father. In a November 2025 interview with People, he shared, "My superpower is that I am always, always present. Talk to one of my kids any time of day and ask, 'Where's your dad right now?' and they can look at their watch and tell you literally what part of the house I'm in. Dad is always present and always has been."

So, here is a comprehensive overview of Murphy's large, tight-knit family, covering all publicly available information regarding his 10 sons and daughters, listed from eldest to youngest, as well as their mothers.