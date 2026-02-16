Eddie Murphy Has A Major Age Gap With His Wife Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy's life off-screen is just as interesting as his work on camera. Murphy's long relationship history resulted in the actor and comedian's not-so-typical family life. He has ten children by five women, including a child from a brief age-gap romance with Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown. Angel, who came out as a transgender man in 2025, was born after their contentious split, but Brown and Murphy moved on from the paternity scandal to make the co-parenting relationship work. Murphy eventually met his match in Paige Butcher, though the Australian model is significantly younger than him.

Butcher is 18 years younger than Murphy, and the two married in 2024 after 12 years together. The Australian model is also the mother of his youngest two children, Izzy and Max, who were born in 2016 and 2018.

Murphy doesn't seem to be bothered by the age gap, though. He seems more focused on being passionate than comparing life stages. At the 2020 Golden Globes, Butcher told Extra TV that Murphy was very romantic, to which he expressed he had already complimented Butcher's look for the evening. "He actually says that kind of stuff all the time," Butcher added. "He's very sweet and romantic."