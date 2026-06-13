Barry Manilow Credits Husband Garry For Keeping Him Humble After Finding Fame

Although Barry Manilow and husband Garry Kief have been married for 12 years and together for about 48 at the time of this writing, you certainly would not think it's been that long based on how Manilow talks about their relationship. During a March 2026 interview with People, the singer shared how he and his husband "still laugh, and we don't get bored with each other." He further explained that Kief is always right there with him when it comes time to embark on tour. "He doesn't want to be without me, and I'm very grateful that he still wants to go on the road with me, because it's much better being home," he said.

And why shouldn't the two always want to be together? After all, according to Manilow, having Kief in his life not only stopped him from giving into some of fame's worst tendencies, it outright "saved [his] life." While appearing on CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" (via The Guardian) back in 2023, the "Copacabana" singer explained how the self-destructive tendencies that sometimes come with fame are often born out of boredom and loneliness — two things he no longer had to experience.

"As my career exploded, it was just crazy. And, you know, going back to an empty hotel room, you can get into a lot of trouble if you, you know, you're alone night after night after night," Manilow said. "But I met Garry right around when it was exploding. And I didn't have to go back to those empty hotel rooms. I had somebody to cry with or to celebrate with," he continued. And he hopes young celebrities are similarly able to find some sort of alternative.