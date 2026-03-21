Celebrities Who Are Reportedly Rude In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Imagine seeing your favorite A-list celebrity in public and asking for a photo or autograph, only to be snapped at or ridiculed. Unfortunately, it happens, and in today's world of social media and celebrity-obsessed culture, it doesn't go unnoticed. Even the slightest snub can become a front-page headline thanks to a fan with a smartphone and an axe to grind. Celebrities, like the rest of us, can have "off" days, and even the nicest personalities can fall into a bad mood now and then. However, these celebs have earned reputations for consistently mistreating coworkers, fans, servers, and others.
While it's embarrassing and disappointing to be dissed by someone you've admired on screen or stage, the bigger question is why people care so much? As explained by psychologists Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl, consumers of media often develop an "illusion of intimacy" with performers due to attachment to their art (via Psychology Today). "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence agrees, "I think that people [strangers] think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me — but I don't know them," she explained to The Telegraph (per Teen Vogue). She admitted, "I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself," and she has famously refused to take photos with fans. While denying a fan a photo can be contentious, it's mild compared to the following public figures' rude behavior.
Bad Bunny
His name sounds like something out of a child's storybook, but what you may not know about Bad Bunny is that he may have a bad temper. As one fan found out, the popular Puerto Rican singer is not the guy to approach if you are hoping for a selfie. A 2023 video on X showed the Grammy-award-winning artist surrounded by a group of adoring fans as he walked near the ocean in the Dominican Republic. One starstruck woman attempted to take a selfie with the singer, which he seemed to be down for — until he wasn't. After flashing a grin into the camera, Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) grabbed the phone from the young woman's hand and threw it into the water, leaving onlookers stunned.
The moment quickly went viral, with many users expressing their disappointment over Bad Bunny's behavior, but the rapper wasn't backing down. In a since-deleted X post (per Billboard), he wrote, "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is." The artist capped the post with "#SinCojonesMeTiene," which, according to Billboard, means "I don't give a damn."
Tommy Lee Jones
If the responses to "Who is the rudest celeb you've ever met? What happened," are of any indication, Tommy Lee Jones can add "Rudest Celeb" to his list of awards. The question was posted in r/AskReddit, and users flooded the comments with tales of Jones' behavior that ranged from arrogant to downright aggressive and bullyish. "Worked with him doing press on a film he was in and we had to keep him plied with alcohol to even acknowledge the reporters," posted one user in the subreddit. "He'd also grope the female staffers with regularity. Just nasty." In a particularly scathing Texas Monthly piece, the reporter noted, "He did not stand as he shook my hand. He did not smile. He just stared at me." He also blatantly ignored a fan's request for an autograph during the interview, simply walking away as she called out to him, pen in hand.
There have been plenty of tragic details in Tommy Lee Jones' life that might explain his behavior — but that doesn't excuse it. In fact, the eighth-generation Texan has quite a lot to be happy about by most people's standards: money, fame, and the privileges that come with them. "You shouldn't take it personally," his friend and five-time co-star Richard Jones told Texas Monthly. "You just need to remember that Tommy's got a lot of cowboy in him. He's got a cowboy's skepticism about people he doesn't know. He doesn't feel any need to open up to them just because they are asking him questions."
Hailey Bieber
They say you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat the waitstaff at a restaurant. A New York City server agrees; in 2020, she took to TikTok to expose some of the worst celebrity behavior she's experienced in her career. Julia Carolan's TikTok series went viral when she started ranking celebs on a scale of 1 to 10 based on her interactions with them. While some, like Beyonce, got rave reviews for her class and kindness, others, like Hailey Bieber, didn't fare as well. After multiple encounters with Mrs. Justin Bieber, Carolan gave the businesswoman an unimpressive 3.5-star review, claiming she wasn't polite.
Hailey, who once unleashed on Selena Gomez's fans in a video, left an apology in the comment section of the viral TikTok. "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person" (via E! News). Carolan replied, thanking Hailey, and called her an "accountability queen." While there's no word on whether a second meeting ever took place, Hailey expressed her regret about the whole experience on her YouTube channel in an interview with Dr. Jess Clemons. "I wish I didn't act that way towards her," she said. "I'm a human, and I made a mistake.
James Corden
Usually, a restaurant owner warmly welcomes a celebrity into the establishment because, let's face it, celebrity sightings can be good for business. Unless the celebrity is James Corden. After several instances of bad behavior at the trendy NYC eatery Balthazar, owner Keith McNally not only didn't welcome him back but also banned him for life in 2022, and then explained his decision in a public Instagram post. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he wrote. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." The British comic called McNally to apologize just hours later, and the two men made peace with McNally opening Balthazar's doors to Corden once again.
Corden has admitted that he can come off as arrogant and that he has let fame go to his head, especially at the start of his success. "I started to behave like a brat that I just don't think I am," he said in an interview with The New Yorker. "It's so intoxicating, that first flush of fame. And I think it's even more intoxicating if you're not bred for it." After family, friends, and co-workers began calling out the late-night host on his behavior, Corden sought help from a therapist. "The absolute biggest thing I had to learn to do," he told The New Yorker, "was just stay in and be comfortable on my own."
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's oversized ego has been put on blast many times over the years, but it hasn't seemed to curb her rude behavior. From snapping at interviewers to bossing sales clerks around, one can't help but wonder if she took a page from the snarky "Gossip Girl" playbook. First, there was that controversial 2016 interview in which Lively and Parker Posey became visibly annoyed at the questions posed by interviewer Kjersti Flaa. It started when Flaa congratulated Lively on her publicly announced pregnancy, to which Lively visibly recoiled and congratulated the non-pregnant Flaa on her non-existent "little bump." Things went downhill from there, with both actors behaving in a manner usually reserved for high school hallways. Flaa posted a clip of the interview to YouTube and titled it, "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."
If Lively behaves that way when the cameras are rolling, what does she do when they aren't? One Stoney Clover Lane customer named Landon knows. While shopping at the New York store in 2025, the "It Ends With Us" star came in and, according to Landon's since-deleted TikTok post, was rude and demanding to the staff. "She was like, 'I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn't touched by other customers ... Is there a private bathroom," Landon wrote (per Page Six). "If anyone is still a fan of Blake Lively, I think recheck your decision on that because she's not very nice to the common people."
Anne Hathaway
For years, Anne Hathaway has been a celebrity that people love to hate, to the point that the phrase "Hathahate" was trending in the early 2010s. Granted, Hathaway has had some controversial moments, but the hate felt extreme for someone who, at best, had seemed awkward and, at worst, a little disingenuous. Then came the 2012 interview where Hathaway was just downright rude to the aforementioned reporter, Kjersti Flaa, who shared clips on YouTube of the star giving one-word answers to her questions. "She was being so dismissive of me," she explained. Hathaway later apologized to Flaa. "She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview, and she apologized for giving me an awful interview, basically. It was so touching to me," Flaa said in another YouTube video.
Then, just as it seemed the Hathahate had died down, a video surfaced of the star on X from 2022. It featured Hathaway addressing a group of fans who had gathered as she left a fashion show in Italy. "I cannot take photos with everyone," Hathaway is heard telling the crowd after asking them to calm down. "But I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo. I cannot sign, there's too many of you." Some users saw her behavior as rude, while others commented that she was polite and transparent. Guess you can't please everyone.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour called out for being rude? Groundbreaking. Her reputation for being dismissive and demanding is well known and has been immortalized by Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada." Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, maitre d' at NYC's Michelin-starred restaurant Le Coucou in 2017, told the New York Post about some of the former Vogue editor-in-chief's most diva moments. "One time she came in and we were closing the back room and she insisted on sitting in the back room and we had to keep a waiter there and give her her own waiter. Boy, was that waitress pi**ed," Cecchi-Azzolina said. He added that she was always very blunt with the staff. "She doesn't really talk to the staff. She's like I'm having this and that's it."
Apparently, Wintour's notorious behavior dates back to her childhood. "If I disliked anything about Anna when we were kids, it was her rudeness.... My mother would say, No civility," Vivienne Lasky, a friend of Wintour's from their teen years, told author Jerry Oppenheimer for his bestselling unauthorized biography entitled "Front Row: Anna Wintour: What Lies Beneath the Chic Exterior of Vogue's Editor in Chief" (per Daily Mail). Lasky described her old friend as "harshly critical and sarcastic." "Anna really cared about appearances," she said. "She would point out another girl and say, ”My God, look how fat, she is. Look at her face, look at her horrible, curly hair.” Apparently, she never outgrew it.
Rachel Ray
She may come off bubbly when the cameras are rolling, but behind the scenes, Rachel Ray can be a nightmare, according to some former fans. One audience member hopped on Tripadvisor in 2019 to share the details of what turned out to be a disappointing show taping. The user described Ray as "terribly rude to her staff and very stand offish to her audience," and added, "I felt we were actually a problem for her. The moment the cameras stopped rolling, her smile diminished and she was outta of there."
Her rudeness extends to waitstaff as well, according to a server who took to the r/AskReddit subreddit in 2016 to share an encounter with the talk show host at a popular burger joint in Austin, Texas. "A customer that was dining at the time wanted to buy her a drink so my coworker put in the drink order and brought it over to her," the user wrote. "Rachel Ray gets all crazy celeb on her and goes, 'Does it look like I need a new drink right now?' Then, later, she shakes her freshly empty glass at my coworker and says, 'See how you can see the ice in my glass? NOW I'm ready for a new drink.'" Ray's rudeness even sparked a website called "I Hate Rachel Ray." That didn't seem to bother the Food Network star, who once said on her "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast (per People), "Well, at least they're watching."
Rihanna
Celebrities should know firsthand how hurtful social media can be. They are constantly trolled and often find themselves on the receiving end of rude, snarky comments from people they've never met. So why would a celebrity cyber bully someone else — especially if that person is a 16-year-old fan? You'd have to ask singing superstar Rihanna, who was accused of doing just that. With the help of a family friend, Alexis Carter tried to recreate one of Rihanna's red carpet looks for her prom. In an interview with a local Fox affiliate (per E! News), the teen was inspired by a green designer jumpsuit that the singer wore to the 2010 Echo awards. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I love this outfit. I wanna go with this outfit. Let me go show my mom!"
Photos of her homemade creation began circulating on social media, and users weren't kind. But it was RiRi who dealt the crushing blow. The singer posted side-by-side photos of herself and Carter, both wearing the jumpsuit, on X, and captioned them "IG" (referencing her expensive outfit) and "Real Life" (alluding to the teen's version), along with a sad face emoji. "I was very offended," Carter said. As if that wasn't bad enough, the "Umbrella" singer shared another post featuring Carter and the logo of the Wu-Tang Clan with the caption, "She gets it." Carter was disillusioned with the star, sadly noting, "She don't love her fans like she says she does."
Christian Bale
Christian Bale is famous for playing Batman in "The Dark Knight," but he's infamous for his dark behavior. Bale has a reputation for being ill-tempered — just ask his former publicist and assistant, Harrison Cheung, who penned the biography "Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman." In his book (per HuffPost), Cheung recounted Bale's bizarre treatment of fans. He recalled a time when the actor was unhappy that a fan letter had reached his home address. He claimed that Bale sent him a fax instructing him to get rid of the fan and added, "A screwdriver thrust thru the eyeball into the brain prevents any screaming. Let me know how it goes."
One can only assume the actor was joking, or perhaps playing to his "American Psycho" character, but it is still an odd statement to put in writing. Odder still, however, is Cheung's claim that Bale was especially rude to little girls. He wrote that when Bale was out in public, he would "lecture little girls about being rude and intrusive until tears streamed down their faces, and their parents tugged them away from our table."
In an interview with ET, the actor described how meeting your heroes can be disappointing. "I can see it in their eyes when they've watched my movies and loved them and then they meet me and I see in their eyes that terrible disappointment about who I really am. Nobody can be a hero all the time," he said.
Chevy Chase
As an OG member of "Saturday Night Live," Chevy Chase was known for his dry wit and impeccable comedic timing. Off-screen, however, very few people were laughing. In sharp contrast to his goofy, affable, on-screen persona, Chase has a reputation for being rude and verbally (and sometimes physically) abusive. There's the infamous story of how he came to blows with Bill Murray in a backstage SNL brawl, and the tales of his insensitive comments that included homophobic and racial slurs that alienated and offended his coworkers.
There is a long list of celebrities who can't stand Chevy Chase, many of whom have worked with him. Pete Davidson famously called him out on "The Howard Stern Show" (per The Hollywood Reporter), and said he's "just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don't like him." Funnyman Will Ferrell once described him as "The worst host," while Terry Sweeney called him a "monster," (via The Washington Post). Not exactly what you'd expect from the guy who brought us Clark Griswold.
As for Chase, he doesn't seem to care what people say. "I've already done what I've done. I can't change anything. And I'm old. I don't have to worry about what I did anymore," he told The Washington Post. "I know who I am. People know who I am who know me. And I'm proud to be who I am. Because I care about people, I care about feelings. I care about warmth, love. It's everything."