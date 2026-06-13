Barry Manilow's Post-Cancer Health Update Highlights His Heartbreaking New Reality

Barry Manilow felt the love from fans all over the world while he braved his lung cancer diagnosis, but the legendary singer needs their support more than ever now that he's in recovery. Manilow confessed on "Good Morning America" in June 2026 that he was surprised by the overwhelming show of support from his fans after he went public. "The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me. It was note after note after note about 'we're praying for you,'" the "Copacabana" hitmaker explained. Manilow underwent lung surgery to remove the cancer, but doctors had to move through his vocal cords to access the tumor. As a result, singing hasn't been the same since. The "Can't Smile Without You" hitmaker's first round of rehearsals with his band after surgery didn't go that great, with Manilow quickly realizing something was amiss.

"I looked at my band and they were all looking at the floor," he recalled. "That was my first hint something was not right." Understandably, for the Grammy winner, it was a "really upsetting" moment. During a 2026 interview with NPR's "Morning Edition," Manilow acknowledged that he might have been too hasty when it came to his recovery. "It's only been four months and they say it takes a year before you come back from something like that," he conceded. The "Mandy" hitmaker added that his doctors had assured him "they were very gentle and they didn't hurt my vocal cords," but added that, given his new husky voice, he has a bit of trouble believing them. Still, he's not giving up. Manilow is doing some rehab for his voice and is hopeful his efforts will pay off so he can get back on stage.