Barry Manilow's Post-Cancer Health Update Highlights His Heartbreaking New Reality
Barry Manilow felt the love from fans all over the world while he braved his lung cancer diagnosis, but the legendary singer needs their support more than ever now that he's in recovery. Manilow confessed on "Good Morning America" in June 2026 that he was surprised by the overwhelming show of support from his fans after he went public. "The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me. It was note after note after note about 'we're praying for you,'" the "Copacabana" hitmaker explained. Manilow underwent lung surgery to remove the cancer, but doctors had to move through his vocal cords to access the tumor. As a result, singing hasn't been the same since. The "Can't Smile Without You" hitmaker's first round of rehearsals with his band after surgery didn't go that great, with Manilow quickly realizing something was amiss.
"I looked at my band and they were all looking at the floor," he recalled. "That was my first hint something was not right." Understandably, for the Grammy winner, it was a "really upsetting" moment. During a 2026 interview with NPR's "Morning Edition," Manilow acknowledged that he might have been too hasty when it came to his recovery. "It's only been four months and they say it takes a year before you come back from something like that," he conceded. The "Mandy" hitmaker added that his doctors had assured him "they were very gentle and they didn't hurt my vocal cords," but added that, given his new husky voice, he has a bit of trouble believing them. Still, he's not giving up. Manilow is doing some rehab for his voice and is hopeful his efforts will pay off so he can get back on stage.
Barry Manilow is nervous about getting back on stage
Barry Manilow might have kicked cancer's butt, but the aftermath of everything he's been through is a battle all its own. Many celebs' careers have come to a tragic halt due to health issues, but the legendary singer doesn't want to stop; instead Manilow is determined to keep looking forward and do his best to finish his farewell tour with the requisite fanfare. At least, that's what it sounded like in an interview with Us Weekly that was published in June 2026. Unlike some celebrity health struggles that flew completely under the radar, the "Looks Like We Made It" hitmaker has been one of those stars who have been open about their health issues from the very beginning.
Manilow shared his cancer diagnosis with fans on Instagram in December 2025, openly attributing the early catch to "pure luck and a great doctor." But now that he's out of the woods, the singer admitted that, for the first time in his career, he's nervous about stepping back on stage. "I'm terrified, and I've never felt that way about going back on stage... I really don't know what's about to happen," Manilow told Us Weekly. "I've never been in this situation, so I'm really very nervous about it." He noted the frustrations of wanting to get back to work but being held back by physical limitations.
The Grammy winner's diagnosis made Manilow take a hard look at his life. "You just don't even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer," he asserted to People in March 2026. The journey is scary, but he's focused on taking full advantage of his new lease on life, promising, "This really rocked me, but I'm getting stronger."