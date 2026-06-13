How '80s Star Tommy Lee's Relationship With His Mötley Crüe Bandmates Has Evolved Over The Years
It's undeniably been quite the ride for Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, in more ways than one. After all, when you've been played in major Hollywood productions by both Machine Gun Kelly and Sebastian Stan, with the two performances chronicling entirely different eras of your life, it's safe to say you've both caught and held a lot of attention over the years. Between Tommy Lee's unexpected past marriage to Heather Locklear, to his notoriously tumultuous romance with Pamela Anderson, the legendary rock star is no stranger to making headlines (for better and for worse). However, arguably Lee's most defining relationship is with his Mötley Crüe bandmates, which has similarly had its fair share of ups and downs over the years.
During a June 2026 appearance on the "Zach Sang Show," the rocker cast his mind back to 1999, when Lee quit Mötley Crüe to form a new band called Methods of Mayhem. "I was creatively dying slowly as just my personal musicianship and craft and stuff, and I needed an outlet," he confessed. "I wasn't able to creatively do anything outside of the Mötley format. And with my own stuff, it was a place for me — I call it the adult sandbox. [...] No genres, no style, it doesn't matter. We're doing whatever I wanna do and just have fun with it." The drummer continued, "Creatively I needed that, 'cause I was at kind of a bad place in my life," alluding to his aforementioned marriage troubles. Mötley Crüe replaced him with Randy Castillo. They went on hiatus following Castillo's death in 2002, reuniting in late 2004, with Lee returning to the fold.
Tommy Lee says Mötley Crüe's bond is now stronger than ever
Following their 2004 reunion, Mötley Crüe once again called it quits in 2015, with bassist Nikki Sixx later attributing that decision to creative differences that inevitably gave way to personal tension between the band members. However, the Crüe once again got back together in 2019. And according to Tommy Lee, their bond is stronger than it's ever been. Speaking to Bonnie Laufer in November 2025, the legendary drummer explained that while Mötley Crüe still has their disagreements here and there, they've got much better at managing that sort of thing with age. As he reasoned, "Well, like any good brotherhood or marriage or whatever you wanna call it, we have our moments, of course," (via YouTube). Lee also credited their new guitarist — John Lowery, better known as John 5 (who replaced founding guitarist Mick Mars in 2022) — with giving the band a powerful shot in the arm.
"The one thing that is very exciting for us is John 5. With all due respect to Mick Mars, when he came in, he lit a fire under everybody. It was just this new energy, new fire. So I can tell you that that's been really inspirational. And we feed off that — we all feed off that," Lee shared, concluding, "So, we're actually closer now than we've ever been." With all that in mind, the story of Mötley Crüe very much seems to be one of absence making the heart grow fonder. Lee may have parted ways with the band on multiple occasions, but while the '80s rocker has certainly changed a lot, he always seems to find his way back home to them.