How '80s Star Tommy Lee's Relationship With His Mötley Crüe Bandmates Has Evolved Over The Years

Following their 2004 reunion, Mötley Crüe once again called it quits in 2015, with bassist Nikki Sixx later attributing that decision to creative differences that inevitably gave way to personal tension between the band members. However, the Crüe once again got back together in 2019. And according to Tommy Lee, their bond is stronger than it's ever been. Speaking to Bonnie Laufer in November 2025, the legendary drummer explained that while Mötley Crüe still has their disagreements here and there, they've got much better at managing that sort of thing with age. As he reasoned, "Well, like any good brotherhood or marriage or whatever you wanna call it, we have our moments, of course," (via YouTube). Lee also credited their new guitarist — John Lowery, better known as John 5 (who replaced founding guitarist Mick Mars in 2022) — with giving the band a powerful shot in the arm.

"The one thing that is very exciting for us is John 5. With all due respect to Mick Mars, when he came in, he lit a fire under everybody. It was just this new energy, new fire. So I can tell you that that's been really inspirational. And we feed off that — we all feed off that," Lee shared, concluding, "So, we're actually closer now than we've ever been." With all that in mind, the story of Mötley Crüe very much seems to be one of absence making the heart grow fonder. Lee may have parted ways with the band on multiple occasions, but while the '80s rocker has certainly changed a lot, he always seems to find his way back home to them.