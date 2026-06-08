Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea For Mom Nancy's Return Four Months After Kidnapping

Savannah Guthrie's post is far from the first indication that faith is helping her through this impossibly painful period. In fact, she was candid about her faith when she spoke in an Easter livestream with her church, Good Shepherd New York, back in April. "We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away. When life itself seems far harder than death," she explained to her fellow churchgoers, per People. She said, "These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway." Guthrie ended her message on a positive note, expressing renewed faith in her beliefs: "I still believe. And so I say with conviction: Happy Easter."

While Guthrie has attempted to get back to normal in the midst of her family tragedy, it's easy to see that things remain far from normal for the star. Her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, has reportedly been helping her handle her "Today" return, and her own words make it clear that her faith has also helped guide her in her darkest moments.