Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea For Mom Nancy's Return Four Months After Kidnapping
Much has transpired for Savannah Guthrie since her mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Despite the fact that the "Today" host has returned to work, and even announced a fun career victory amid her difficult year, it's clear nothing can truly distract her from questions about her mother's whereabouts. Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31. Now, Savannah has reached a tragic milestone: four months without her mom. She took to social media to share her grief.
On June 7, Savannah used art to express her feelings on her Instagram Story. She shared an image of a painting depicting Jesus ascending to heaven. Text in the middle of the image reads, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out." Savannah added her own text at the bottom, which says, simply, "bring her home" alongside a heart emoji. Throughout the search for her mother, Savannah has consistently taken to Instagram to ask for help from the public in hopes that someone might have details to help the investigation.
Savannah has spoken up about her faith during this difficult time
Savannah Guthrie's post is far from the first indication that faith is helping her through this impossibly painful period. In fact, she was candid about her faith when she spoke in an Easter livestream with her church, Good Shepherd New York, back in April. "We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away. When life itself seems far harder than death," she explained to her fellow churchgoers, per People. She said, "These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway." Guthrie ended her message on a positive note, expressing renewed faith in her beliefs: "I still believe. And so I say with conviction: Happy Easter."
While Guthrie has attempted to get back to normal in the midst of her family tragedy, it's easy to see that things remain far from normal for the star. Her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, has reportedly been helping her handle her "Today" return, and her own words make it clear that her faith has also helped guide her in her darkest moments.