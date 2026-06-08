The Biggest Fashion Flops At The 2026 Tony Awards

Broadway stars were out in force for the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Pink was the host for the time ever, and her opening number included an over-the-top version of "Lady Marmalade," from the movie and Broadway production "Moulin Rouge," with lyrics tailored for the event. In doing so, Pink proved, yet again, that she's aging like fine wine. Then throughout the show, there were high energy performances from Broadway classics like "Chicago" and new hits like "Schmigadoon!"

But the performances weren't the only things that got people talking; the fashion choices had tongues wagging. It's the biggest night of the year for live theater, up there with the Oscars and the Emmys, and when you're there, you're dressed to impress. Or at least you try to.

The outfits that the stars chose were, by turns, incredible, boring, and worst of all, head-scratchingly baffling. Whether it was unflattering 'fits, confusing patterns, or lackluster looks, these are the best of the worst outfits from the 2026 Tony Awards.