The Biggest Fashion Flops At The 2026 Tony Awards
Broadway stars were out in force for the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Pink was the host for the time ever, and her opening number included an over-the-top version of "Lady Marmalade," from the movie and Broadway production "Moulin Rouge," with lyrics tailored for the event. In doing so, Pink proved, yet again, that she's aging like fine wine. Then throughout the show, there were high energy performances from Broadway classics like "Chicago" and new hits like "Schmigadoon!"
But the performances weren't the only things that got people talking; the fashion choices had tongues wagging. It's the biggest night of the year for live theater, up there with the Oscars and the Emmys, and when you're there, you're dressed to impress. Or at least you try to.
The outfits that the stars chose were, by turns, incredible, boring, and worst of all, head-scratchingly baffling. Whether it was unflattering 'fits, confusing patterns, or lackluster looks, these are the best of the worst outfits from the 2026 Tony Awards.
Lea Michele was half-ready for the red carpet
Lea Michele has had some great red carpet looks in the past; however, her outfit at the Tonys this year just wasn't doing it for us. She paired a beautiful sequin black skirt with, of all things, a plain white tank top. No necklace and earrings, just a simple bracelet. We're all for simplicity, but it felt like she forgot the rest of her outfit once she put on the sequin skirt. It came off as basic as compared to a standout red carpet moment. As one critic noted on X, "She looks like she is going to brunch."
Maya Rudolph's shapeless dress wasn't her best
"Saturday Night Live" alum Maya Rudolph has impeccable comedic instincts, but we can't say the same about her fashion sense. Rudolph's dress for the Tony Awards was Chanel, but just because a dress is by a high-end designer doesn't mean it's going to look high-end when you put it on. It does nothing for Rudolph's figure, and the large swathe of black fabric is on the boring side, even with the jeweled collar. If you could imitate the look with a bed sheet, it might be one to skip for the red carpet. Though we do have to admit that it looks very comfortable.
Rachel Dratch's dress was overwhelming on her
In another example of "Saturday Night Live" ladies not quite able to pull off their Tony Awards look, Rachel Dratch showed up in a black lace gown by Christian Siriano. Dratch is on the shorter side, and this dress overwhelmed her with its long train and sleeves that extended halfway down her hands. Plus, the off-the-shoulder design gave her some odd cleavage that spilled over to her arm. It could have been an issue of how she was posing as opposed to the dress itself, but this was a clear miss for Dratch.
Hannah Cruz was doing too much with her gown
Hannah Cruz, who was nominated for the Best Featured Actress award for her role in "Chess," wore a Christian Siriano gown that didn't know quite what it wanted to be. It was like every trend at once: corset top, fishtail skirt, and naked-look fabric. It didn't help that it looked like she forgot to finish doing her hair; she had a carefully placed curl on her forehead and then just left the rest of it loose.
Justin Mikita had a case of polka don'ts
Justin Mikita is the gorgeous husband of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and the two of them looked happy as they walked the red carpet together and posed for photos. But we weren't happy with Mikita's suit choice. He took a risk by choosing a polka dot suit, and that risk didn't pay off for him. Instead of him looking like a dapper, fashion-forward fellow, it was more like he was cosplaying as a Lite-Brite decorated with only clear pegs.
Another suit gone wrong on Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell's appearance at the Tony Awards featured another patterned suit that likely should've been left on a store shelf. She went with a black pantsuit with a yellow-gold and gray design. The pattern was distracting and borderline harlequin or circus style with the dots, diamonds, and stripes splashed over it. It also seemed a touch too big; it wasn't oversized enough to be sure that was a choice, and instead, looked as if it may have just been the wrong size.
Sarah Paulson's dress could have used some steam
One of the ways to look classy on a budget is to make sure your clothes are steamed and pressed. This is something that Sarah Paulson seems to have forgotten. Granted, she wasn't likely on a budget when it came to her Tony Awards outfit; her two-tone, drop waist dress with bows was by designer Erdem whose ready-to-wear dresses cost thousands of dollars. She should have remembered to use a steamer, especially for the bottom half of the dress. Perhaps it got wrinkled on the ride over and there was nothing Paulson could do about it. Whatever the reason, it wasn't the best choice.
The top and bottom of the dress also seemed to almost be from two different outfits. As one person said on Reddit, " ... it just doesn't look cohesive to me because of the total color shift. Even though the beading is the same on both top and bottom, it's too delicate to help my eyes connect the two pieces." And the length of the dress, ending at just past Paulson's ankles, felt like she was wearing an evening gown that didn't want to commit to a floor-length style.