What The Cast Of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory Looks Like Now

Cinephiles celebrated the 55th anniversary of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" in 2026, with the beloved children's musical even returning to theaters to mark the occasion. That being said, there have obviously been quite a few other developments for the film franchise since 1971. For starters, the film was famously remade in 2005 as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" – which, to be fair, was the title of the original 1964 book by Roald Dahl – with Johnny Depp taking over the role of Willy Wonka from Gene Wilder. (Fun fact: Adam Sandler narrowly missed out on playing the part instead.) Later, in 2023, Timothée Chalamet embodied the role in the prequel film "Wonka." Then there was "Willy's Chocolate Experience;" the less said about that, the better.

Given just how long it's been since the film premiered, it makes sense that many of the actors from the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" are sadly no longer with us. Aforementioned comedy legend Gene Wilder, for instance, passed away in 2016 at the age of 83. While this sort of thing is unfortunately expected with the film's adult cast, the young cast has not been entirely unaffected, either. For instance, Denise Nickerson, who played Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 at the age of 62. That being said, a number of actors from the '70s classic are thankfully still around today, which begs the question: just what do they all look like more than half a century on?