What The Cast Of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory Looks Like Now
Cinephiles celebrated the 55th anniversary of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" in 2026, with the beloved children's musical even returning to theaters to mark the occasion. That being said, there have obviously been quite a few other developments for the film franchise since 1971. For starters, the film was famously remade in 2005 as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" – which, to be fair, was the title of the original 1964 book by Roald Dahl – with Johnny Depp taking over the role of Willy Wonka from Gene Wilder. (Fun fact: Adam Sandler narrowly missed out on playing the part instead.) Later, in 2023, Timothée Chalamet embodied the role in the prequel film "Wonka." Then there was "Willy's Chocolate Experience;" the less said about that, the better.
Given just how long it's been since the film premiered, it makes sense that many of the actors from the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" are sadly no longer with us. Aforementioned comedy legend Gene Wilder, for instance, passed away in 2016 at the age of 83. While this sort of thing is unfortunately expected with the film's adult cast, the young cast has not been entirely unaffected, either. For instance, Denise Nickerson, who played Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 at the age of 62. That being said, a number of actors from the '70s classic are thankfully still around today, which begs the question: just what do they all look like more than half a century on?
Peter Ostrum (Charlie Bucket) quit acting after just one movie
In 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," Peter Ostrum starred as main protagonist Charlie Bucket, which certainly isn't bad for his first ever movie role. Ostrum's character would later be played by Freddie Highmore in the 2005 Johnny Depp remake. While Highmore has continued acting into his 30s, Ostrum gave it all up after that one childhood role, opting to pursue a career as a veterinarian instead. However, even though he decided that Hollywood wasn't for him, Ostrum does still take part in "Willy Wonka" fan events, such as the 2024 Chocolate Expo in Massachusetts, as pictured above.
Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt) kept acting, but also branched out
Julie Dawn Cole starred in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" as the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt. Unlike co-star Peter Ostrum, she decided to stick with acting well into adulthood. That said, Cole has tried her hand at other professions as well, becoming a licensed fitness trainer and later a psychotherapist. She still makes time for "Willy Wonka" fanfare, though, like at "Willy's Candy Spectacular" in 2024 (pictured above), where she shared the stage with the "Sad Oompa Loompa" from the ill-fated "Willy's Chocolate Experience" event.
Paris Themmen (Mike Teavee) has had multiple jobs in and out of Hollywood
As a child, actor Paris Themmen starred as the not-so-subtly-named Mike Teavee (sometimes spelled Teevee), a young boy obsessed with television and Western movies. Since the early '70s, Themmen has maintained an on-and-off relationship with Hollywood, appearing both in front of and behind the camera at various points. Along the way, he's also dabbled in business and real estate careers. Like his "Willy Wonka" co-stars, Themenn has become a staple of fan events. The photo above, for instance, was taken at the same 2024 event that Peter Ostrum attended.
Michael Böllner (Augustus Gloop) traded chocolate bars for tax forms
In yet another case of "one and done," Michael Böllner never appeared in another film following his role as the gluttonous Augustus Gloop in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." As he got older, Böllner eventually settled into a career as a tax accountant. Living a normal life apparently isn't difficult for him, though; according to the former actor, the original "Willy Wonka" never really took off in his native Germany. "Nobody knew of the film until the version with Johnny Depp came out," he told The Sun in 2023. Once again, Böllner has also attended various fan events, including a cast reunion at The Hollywood Show in 2014 (as seen above).
Rusty Goffe (Oompa Loompa) has appeared in Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more
Rusty Goffe was one of several actors to suit up as an Oompa Loompa in the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." He subsequently went on to play similar costumed roles in films like the original "Star Wars" and several entries in the "Harry Potter" franchise. On the small screen, he's made appearances in shows like "Little Britain" and "Doctor Who." Also, if you've been noticing a trend thus far, yes, Goffe has become a regular of the convention circuit. The photo above was taken at the Chocolate Expo in 2024.
The stars of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory still keep in touch
Given that they attend a lot of the same conventions, it should come as no surprise that the surviving stars of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" remain close. In the Instagram photo below, for example, Paris Themmen, Julie Dawn Cole, Peter Ostrum, and Rusty Goffe can be seen happily posing alongside bakery employees while attending the 2026 Chocolate Expo in Connecticut. The four actors also took part in a promotional video for the event, which was posted to Instagram as well, in which they can be seen playing a "Willy Wonka"-themed casino game.