The Transformation Of Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin

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Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos may be most well known for their acting skills and their joint talk show, "Live with Kelly and Mark," but their role as parents is just as notable. The couple share three children together: Michael Joseph Consuelos, Lola Grace Consuelos, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos. While all three of Ripa's kids are loved by their parents, it is rumored that her youngest, Joaquin, is her favorite. "There's no such thing as an uber-mom. I think children are like pancakes. You sort of ruin the first one, and you get better at it the second time around," the talk show host once joked (via WebMD). When Joaquin was a bit older, Ripa reflected on her parenting again and told People, "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves." Ripa's youngest child agreed with his mother's sentiments and said that his parents slowly softened their parenting approach.

Born on February 24, 2003, the celebrity couple's youngest child, whom Ripa still refers to as her "newborn," has remained a dedicated wrestler throughout the years with the support of his parents. Part of Ripa's transformation was becoming a mom, and her youngest son has now gone through a transformation of his own, from a child struggling to read and occasionally appeared on his mom's talk show to becoming a college graduate and a Broadway star.