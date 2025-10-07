Who Is Kelly Ripa's Husband? 11 Facts About Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has been morning chat show royalty since the early 2000s, and in that time, she has cycled through a number of co-hosts. The latest, and hunkiest, of these is her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, who had been guest hosting for years before permanently scooping up the gig. "As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family," executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement (via People). "Having him join the show is so special for us and we're sure that viewers will feel the same." The show was renamed "Live with Kelly and Mark" upon Consuelos' full-time hire in 2023, and audiences have enjoyed the couple's playful teasing and constant flirting ever since.

Consuelos rose to fame playing Mateo Santos on "All My Children," and has subsequently acted in many other projects — most of them on television. He has been a series regular on "Alpha House," "Pitch," and "Riverdale," and had memorable guest or recurring parts on "American Horror Story: Asylum," "Ugly Betty," "Broad City," "Friends," multiple iterations of "Law & Order" and many others. But even though he has been a TV staple, there is plenty the average fan may not know about "People's Sexiest TV Host" for 2025. For instance, few people realize that "Live" is not the actor's first hosting job and that, in 2007, he hosted two oft-forgotten dating shows, "Age of Love" and "Science of Love." Keep reading for 11 other interesting facts about Mark Consuelos.