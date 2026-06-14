Times Chris Pratt & Ex-Wife Anna Faris Proved It's Possible To Be Amicable Exes
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were a celebrity dream couple, and as it turned out, they managed to be the perfect divorced couple as well. Theirs was one of those celebrity divorces we didn't see coming, but what was even more shocking was how well the A-listers handled their split. There's yet to be any significant drama since the two divorced in 2018. Faris and Pratt initially announced their split in August 2017, with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star posting a statement on Facebook to announce the news. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," it read in part.
Fans in the comments section were understandably upset by the sad news, but the celebrity exes have since proven that it's totally possible to be amicable. During an interview with SiriusXM, in April 2018, Anna Faris, who's undergone a stunning transformation, confirmed that she and Pratt remain the best of friends. "There's a lot of love," the comedic actor added. Faris also confessed that the split taught her to apply more caution when it comes to how public you make your relationship, acknowledging, "It's tough when you're under scrutiny."
Pratt was similarly honest about how he experienced their painful split. "Divorce sucks," the "Parks and Recreation" star admitted to Entertainment Weekly that very same month. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another." While their split might have been challenging, the two actors have seemingly remained good friends, proving that the end of a marriage doesn't have to mean the end of an amicable relationship.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt still did family events together after their divorce
Who said a divorce should result in spending family events apart? Chris Pratt and Anna Faris certainly didn't go down that route. As Halloween weekend rolled around in 2018, the former couple was spotted taking their son, Jack, trick-or-treating together. Not only that, but they were each comfortable enough to take their new partners along on the family outing too. Pratt had then-girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger on his arm, while Faris was accompanied by her own beau, Michael Barrett. "It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween," a source detailed to People.
In 2025, Pratt and Faris made headlines again when they were spotted at their son's sixth grade graduation. Later that same year, the two briefly reunited during a Thanksgiving family outing at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, where the Marvel star was volunteering for the day with his kids. Faris and Pratt were spotted hugging each other, and fans' hearts melted everywhere. Faris previously told the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast that she dreamed about still spending family holidays with her ex-husband and their son. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do, so, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?" she shared, per ABC News.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt went for counseling even after their marriage ended
You might think that couples' counseling is futile after a divorce, but Anna Faris and Chris Pratt blew that assumption out of the water. Chris Pratt has dealt with plenty of tragedy in his life, so it's not hugely surprising that he was open to talking out his divorce with a therapist alongside his ex-wife. Sources dished to E! News about the former couple's decision to go for counseling after their divorce, clarifying that they primarily did so in an attempt to handle co-parenting their son, Jack, the best they could after their split.
"It's nothing to do with them as a couple — they are not trying to get back together or save anything," the source said. "Chris wants Anna to learn how to co-parent and how they can exist together with their son, while having separate lives. They don't want this to affect his life." Likewise, a source told People that Faris and Pratt's counseling was simply a natural next step for them as they tried their best to keep life as normal as possible for their son.
"They are going through couples counselling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved," the source imparted (via Stuff). Another insider added that the actors were trying to do therapy on the down low (thanks to said sources, this venture failed!) since, as they asserted, "There is still a lot of love between them."
Chris Pratt texted Anna Faris after he proposed to his girlfriend
As far as communication goes, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris continued to have plenty of it following their split. So much so that the "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" star even told Faris that he'd proposed to his now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt mere hours after it happened. The "Scary Movie" star revealed this on her podcast, "Unqualified," and clearly, she really appreciated the gesture. "Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them," she announced (via People). "I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I'm just so happy that they found each other." Faris added, "I texted him back like, just want to remind you I'm an ordained minister!"
The actor has also made no secret of the fact that she adores Katherine. While speaking to People in November 2022, Faris spoke candidly about their relationship, noting that she remains close with both Chris and his new wife. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support," the "Mom" star enthused. Faris added that Katherine is also a great mother to her son Jack too. The praise isn't one-sided either. Katherine gushed to Us Weekly back in 2019 that she looks up to Faris, especially when it comes to her business savvy. "I really admire all the work that she's done, and she's definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift," she said.