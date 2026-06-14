Times Chris Pratt & Ex-Wife Anna Faris Proved It's Possible To Be Amicable Exes

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were a celebrity dream couple, and as it turned out, they managed to be the perfect divorced couple as well. Theirs was one of those celebrity divorces we didn't see coming, but what was even more shocking was how well the A-listers handled their split. There's yet to be any significant drama since the two divorced in 2018. Faris and Pratt initially announced their split in August 2017, with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star posting a statement on Facebook to announce the news. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," it read in part.

Fans in the comments section were understandably upset by the sad news, but the celebrity exes have since proven that it's totally possible to be amicable. During an interview with SiriusXM, in April 2018, Anna Faris, who's undergone a stunning transformation, confirmed that she and Pratt remain the best of friends. "There's a lot of love," the comedic actor added. Faris also confessed that the split taught her to apply more caution when it comes to how public you make your relationship, acknowledging, "It's tough when you're under scrutiny."

Pratt was similarly honest about how he experienced their painful split. "Divorce sucks," the "Parks and Recreation" star admitted to Entertainment Weekly that very same month. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another." While their split might have been challenging, the two actors have seemingly remained good friends, proving that the end of a marriage doesn't have to mean the end of an amicable relationship.