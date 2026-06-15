The Most Fashionable Celebrity Siblings In Hollywood
Hollywood is home to some of the world's most recognizable siblings. These stars either create a name for themselves on their own or with the help of their famous families. From the Deschanels to the Hemsworth clan, it has become commonplace for siblings to pursue fame and fortune together. While their successes may vary, there's no denying that having a family member privy to the industry's highs and lows can be highly beneficial.
Chasing big dreams is far less intimidating when someone is coming along for the wild ride, and many of these siblings have blossomed with their aesthetics throughout their respective careers. Supermodel sensations Gigi and Bella Hadid are known for dominating the runway and streets in fashion-forward ensembles, just like the Jonas Brothers have undergone a major style transformation since their former Disney days.
Longevity in show business can be quite fickle, and it's fun to see celebrity siblings not only continue to thrive in their creative fields but also in fashion, with their eye-catching outfits.
Elle and Dakota Fanning
The Fannings both broke into Hollywood as child stars and emerged as bona fide leading ladies while transitioning into their adult careers. Dakota landed her breakthrough role at just seven in 2001's "I Am Sam," while Elle followed suit and found success in 2008's "Phoebe in Wonderland."
The two grew up together in the limelight and remain supportive of one another. "My sister, Elle, and I are really close," Dakota told Shape (via People). "We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond."
Blake and Robyn Lively
Long before Blake Lively became a household name in "Gossip Girl," her sister Robyn had already been acting in Hollywood for decades. She memorably appeared in the '80s cult classic "Teen Witch" and had roles in shows like "Twin Peaks" and "Landman." Despite their 15-year age gap, the siblings have been vocal about their endless support of one another.
Robyn passionately defended her sister when Blake was plagued by scandals, including her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. "Blake isn't a villain. She's a mama bear to her core, a loving and supportive wife, a sister, a friend, and someone who worked her a** off on a film in abominable working conditions," she wrote on Instagram.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
Twin superstars Tia and Tamera Mowry skyrocketed to prominence when they starred in the hit sitcom "Sister, Sister." The iconic duo became the queens of '90s fashion with their colorful and quirky ensembles. Tia and Tamera had their own reality show from 2011 to 2013 and were able to give fans a closer look at their unique personalities, styles, and passions.
"There's this beautiful bonding connection that we have that will never leave. My sister and I have always been women of inspiration, and we will continue to," Tia said to People. "I think we've shown who we are as people and our integrity."
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles
The Knowles sisters are undeniably two of the industry's most talented artists, the pair sharing a passion for creativity from an early age. Solange was even a backup dancer for Destiny's Child while she pursued her own solo career, and they have stayed fiercely protective of one another.
"If someone talks about my sister, I swear to you, I'm ready to fight," Beyoncé said in a 2000s interview (via Instagram). "Like if my sister is happy, I'm even more happy. If she's sad, I'm even more sad." The tight-knit siblings have become fashion icons in their own right and remain fearless and bold with their style.
Gigi and Bella Hadid
Model mavens Gigi and Bella Hadid signed to IMG models as teenagers, the sisters following in their mother Yolanda's footsteps by pursuing a career in fashion. They have since dominated the industry, and both became Victoria's Secret angels, commanding the runway and red carpet throughout their Hollywood reign.
Even in their everyday lives, the duo is the epitome of chic and stylish, Gigi embracing a more sporty, relaxed aesthetic while Bella prefers edgier streetwear. The Hadids have famously rocked the Met Gala in recent years, including when they wore curve-hugging leather corsets at the 2022 event.
Serena and Venus Williams
For decades, Serena and Venus Williams have been two of the tennis world's most celebrated athletes, the sisters becoming tennis prodigies after being coached by their father Richard. They have won endless accolades while in the WTA, proving to be some of the best (and most fashionable) players in their field.
Serena and Venus often coordinate their ensembles on both the court and red carpet, rocking eye-catching silhouettes and playful patterns. "I don't like the type of fashion that's in today and out tomorrow. What I wear always needs to be an expression of who I am and how I want to present myself," Venus said of her style via Essentially Sports.
Kate and Oliver Hudson
With a vivacious mother like Goldie Hawn, it's no wonder Kate and Oliver Hudson inherited her fearless personality, and both pursued a career in Hollywood. The two have shared a close bond amid their personal and professional highs and lows and have attended red-carpet events as each other's dates.
In March 2026, Kate and Oliver looked effortlessly elegant in a cream Valentino gown and tux while at the Actors Awards. "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone," Kate told People.
Zac and Dylan Efron
Zac Efron became a teenage heartthrob when he starred in the Disney sensation "High School Musical." The actor steadily showcased his acting chops in films like "The Paperboy" and "The Iron Claw." His younger brother Dylan has also begun to make a name for himself thanks to his association with "Ready Player One" and "Live By Night."
The blue-eyed brothers cause a frenzy any time they show up at an event together. Dylan and their parents publicly supported Zac when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.
Taissa and Vera Farmiga
Scream queens Taissa and Vera Farmiga have been dominating Hollywood for years, the sisters sharing a 21-year age gap but nonetheless enjoying a close connection. They both found major success; Taissa rose to fame in "American Horror Story" and Vera in "The Conjuring" franchise.
When together, the Farmigas always look refined, their matching features and wholesome bond front and center. "Taissa is the person you take with you to choose your Oscar gown and then take to In-N-Out Burger. As much of an age difference as there is, she is one of my best friends in the world," Vera said to Teen Vogue.
Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers first broke into the music industry in 2006 and became Disney darlings thanks to their sitcom series "Jonas" and countless hits. In the two decades since their debut, they have undergone quite the transformation and found their own respective fashion identities that complement one another.
The siblings have since traded in skinny ties and tiny vests for tailored suits, fitted trousers, and funky prints. "As the grown men that they are now, they all have their own lane, and could dip in and out as easily from their personal projects back to the Jonas Brothers with ease," their stylist Avo Yermagyan told The Hollywood Reporter.
Aly and AJ Michalka
Speaking of Disney royalty, Aly and AJ Michalka also made a name for themselves as a pop group after starring in "Cowbells" and "Phil of the Future." They had popular songs like "Potential Breakup Song" and "Rush" before taking a brief hiatus in the 2010s after attempting to rebrand their image.
The sisters reunited in 2017 and most recently released "Silver Deliverer," with their vintage-style, cool-girl aesthetic on full display. "Our personal style is very rooted in second hand/vintage pieces. At least half of our closet has been found treasure hunting online or in vintage shops around the U.S.," the duo told CFDA.
Owen and Luke Wilson
Texan brothers Owen and Luke Wilson have been making audiences laugh since the '90s, with the siblings chasing their comedy dreams and starring in some of the genre's funniest flicks. Though they typically prefer a more laid-back style, Owen and Luke have proven they clean up nicely while attending movie events, even coordinating their suits for the 2025 premiere of Owen's show "Stick."
In recent years, the charming duo even lived together while filming respective projects. "It was fun. It all comes rushing back to you, what you love about the guy and then what can also drive you crazy," Owen joked to TODAY.
Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth
It's hard to remember a time when Australian brothers Chris, Liam, and Luke Hemsworth weren't on every movie and TV screen. The handsome trio has each crafted their own successful careers and continues to keep a tight bond amid their fame. However, that doesn't mean they don't enjoy a little friendly competition.
"People try to pair us off like there's this vicious competitiveness and, 'Arghhh! You got that part and I didn't,' and stuff, which isn't the case," Chris told Entertainment Tonight. "Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there's a great rivalry there — a very healthy one."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Since they were babies, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have captivated the world with their beauty, talent, and bond, becoming TV sensations thanks to their work in the hit sitcom "Full House." The duo has since left acting behind and emerged as respected fashion designers with their luxury brand "The Row," which reflects their minimalist, chic aesthetic.
"The word luxury is used pretty much everywhere now, but for us it's something that makes your life easier," Mary-Kate told i.D. "The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that's luxury."
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
Hollywood was definitely in Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal's blood, as the duo both sought to dominate the industry and make names for themselves. The siblings have received countless accolades and showcased their talents on screen, the two collaborating on multiple films together, including 2026's "The Bride!" and showing up to support one another in their endeavors.
They looked dapper while at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, Jake in an all-white suit and Maggie in a navy and white velvet Prada gown. "[I feel] closer to him than I ever have," Maggie told Esquire. "I'm so grateful for him."
Rooney and Kate Mara
Kate and Rooney Mara both possess talent and striking beauty. The ladies even collaborated on their first movie together in the upcoming "Bucking Fastard." The sisters have found their own acting lanes and remain two of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, their support unwavering.
"I know conflict is more interesting," Kate told The Guardian about sibling rivalry. "But honestly, I just feel so grateful that we're both living our dreams successfully and to be able to share that with someone you grew up with — it's really special." When the siblings join forces at events, they look stylish and fashion-forward in their complementary outfits.
Zooey and Emily Deschanel
With their bold blue eyes and dark tresses, Zooey and Emily Deschanel look every bit like sisters whenever they come together. Both have headlined successful shows, Zooey with the hit sitcom "New Girl" and Emily in the dramedy "Bones." Zooey has become known for her quirky, retro style, while Emily opts for a more colorful and classic vibe.
The Deschanel sisters may look alike, but they still have their own identities. "I would say we're different – but also the same. There are similarities from having grown up in the same household. We have lots of things in common but view the world in different ways," Emily told Metro.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner shot to fame when they began appearing on their family's groundbreaking reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007, with their personal lives consumed by audiences around the world. The pair have adopted their own approach to style and keep a close-knit bond, even creating their own fashion and jewelry line in the 2010s.
Kendall and Kylie have mastered the art of coordinating their red-carpet looks, whether they're wearing daring, avant-garde gowns at the Met Gala or casual streetwear while courtside at NBA games. The sisters have proven themselves to be major trendsetters in Hollywood.
James and Dave Franco
James and Dave Franco have been steady presences in the industry for years, with James ' eldest brother first finding fame in "Freaks and Geeks" and later in comedies like "Pineapple Express" and "This Is the End." Dave has also crafted an impressive career himself with roles in "Now You See Me," "Neighbors," and "Together."
In the past, the lookalike brothers have creatively collaborated, though they prefer to stick to their own lanes. "As much as I love and respect my brother, I've had to distance myself from him work-wise," Dave told The Irish Times. "He could tackle certain roles that I couldn't touch and vice versa. I think that's a great thing."
Ben and Casey Affleck
Ben and Casey Affleck have proven themselves to be two of Hollywood's hardest workers, the Oscar-winners repeatedly showing off their skills both in front of and behind the camera. Despite the weight of their fame, the brothers refuse to be competitive and instead remain supportive of one another's endeavors, even teaming up on screen in films like "Gone Baby Gone" and "The Town."
"We have similar tastes in movies and in acting styles and we have a shared language that makes it really easy to work together," Casey said to NPR of his dynamic with Ben, adding that "we are brothers and grew up looking after each other."
Jaden and Willow Smith
The children of Hollywood heavyweights Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden and Willow Smith, have embraced their parents' passions and pursued acting and music careers. The siblings are known for their daring and thought-provoking ensembles, the pair showing up to support one another at fashion shows, premieres, and functions.
Though the nepo babies have found their own fame, they still can feel uncertain. "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents," Willow told Allure. "That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong."
Derek and Julianne Hough
Ballroom darlings Derek and Julianna Hough became staples on the reality competition series "Dancing with the Stars" in the 2000s, Derek ultimately becoming a judge while Hough chased her acting and music dreams. Any time the two come together (whether on the show or on the red carpet), they dominate the look and are downright stunning in vibrant ensembles.
The siblings have been vocal about how impactful the show has been in their lives. "This show literally has saved my life," Derek said to Us Weekly. "Without it, I genuinely don't know where I would be. It's so much more than rhinestones and glitter and lights."
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish
Music geniuses Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell are two of the industry's most prolific talents, with Billie's powerful voice and Finneas' producing skills on full display with every record they release. They remain creatively devoted to one another and support each other's joint and independent endeavors, the siblings winning two Academy Awards and multiple Grammys in their phenomenal careers.
Eilish has an eclectic fashion taste that ranges from gender-neutral pieces to baggy streetwear, though she also embraces more feminine, old Hollywood glamour getups. O'Connell complements his sister's style with playful silhouettes, colorful patterns, and funky, statement-making accessories.
Miley and Noah Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has been killing it in the music industry for two decades, transforming from a Disney superstar to a global phenomenon. Her younger sister Noah has also found success as a singer, earning a Grammy nomination. The musicians are risk-takers with their sound and fashion style.
Miley masterfully reinvents herself with her different album eras, while Noah embraces experimental ensembles. Though the Cyrus sisters' relationship has had its ups and downs, Miley has remained protective of her sister. "I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don't Google yourself," she said on an iHeartRadio podcast (via People).
Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian
Love them or hate them, there's no denying that the Kardashians have kept the world endlessly entertained with their reality show, hijinks, fashion labels, and professional endeavors. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé always cause a photog frenzy when strutting the red carpet, the siblings color-coordinating their sexy ensembles and frequently sporting curve-hugging pieces.
The Kardashians have also started fashion trends, making sexy, sheer tops, bike shorts, and bodycon dresses all the rage again and never shying away from showing some skin. "When you look good, you carry yourself well. I try to pick outfits that make me feel confident," Khloé told Marie Claire.
Cole and Dylan Sprouse
Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse have matured before audiences since starring in their hit Disney show "The Suite Life of Zach and Cody" in 2005. The pair found success as adults and remained close throughout the years, their brotherly bond and approaches to fashion on full display at events and on social media. Now in their thirties, Cole and Dylan have evolved personally and professionally.
"It was inevitable that my brother and I eventually decided to pursue different parts of the industry ...he and I don't really look too similar anymore, so we can't really do the whole kitschy twin thing," Cole told Variety.