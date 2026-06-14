The Unscripted Days Of Our Lives Scene That Peter Reckell & Deidre Hall Still 'Howl Over'

Iconic "Days of Our Lives" character Hattie Adams, played by series veteran Deidre Hall, was known to be rather unpredictable at times. Of course, she's also beloved for playing another character on the long-running show, with Deidre Hall's tenure as Marlena Evans spanning more than 5,000 episodes — an impressive feat, even by soap opera standards. However, playing the more chaotic Hattie evidently gave Hall the opportunity to cut loose a bit more, and even to occasionally go off-script. One of the most memorable instances of this came at the expense of her similarly prolific co-star, and the results were so hilarious that the two actors still can't help but laugh about it all these years later.

Peter Reckell's decades-long career playing Bo Brady on "Days" ensured fans were also enamored with him. During an appearance on the "Soapy" podcast, in July 2025, Hall discussed filming the scene where Hattie spits her chewing gum at Bo and it sticks to his forehead, with his attempt to intercept it with his hand proving futile. As Hall recalled, Reckell had no idea what she was going to do — though he definitely had the sense that something that wasn't in the script was about to happen. "I said to him, 'You know, it's Hattie. We never know what she's going to do.' [Reckell replied,] 'Don't be cute.' I said, 'We just, we can't predict her.' [He said,] 'Don't do anything.' So we rolled tape and I thought, 'Yeah, all right.' As we know, I spit my gum on him," Hall shared.

Impressively, both she and Reckell were able to finish the scene without bursting into laughter, but they definitely did after the fact. "Reckell and I STILL howl over the gum moment. Heroic that nobody broke!!" she wrote in a March 2025 Facebook post.