Tom Hanks' Daughter Elizabeth Appeared In One Of His Most Famous Movies

Bring Your Child to Work Day is a time-honored tradition. It gives parents the opportunity to show their kids that most jobs are even more boring than school. But, when your dad is a movie star, and you get to go to a place where there are loads of people moving around big pieces of equipment, and fun costumes to put on, heading back to class the next day could be a real bummer. E.A. Hanks was in something not unlike that situation when her famous dad, Tom Hanks, was making his classic, "Forrest Gump."

Talking with her dad at the 92nd Street Y in New York, E.A. opened up about her book, "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road," and her attempt to better understand the mental health and addiction struggles her mother, Susan Dillingham, went through. Though E.A. Hanks shared details of her tragic past, the two kept things light by telling a few fun stories, including her experience appearing in the movie. She was officially credited with the role of "School Bus Girl," but the two candidly referred to her as "mean girl on the bus." E.A. called the role "my best work to date" before pointing out, "that I was the only kid who didn't get paid." And while E.A. had a cameo in another of her father's movies, 1996's "That Thing You Do," she mostly focuses on her writing. Her three brothers, on the other hand, have stayed closer to their father's line of work.