Tom Hanks' Daughter Elizabeth Appeared In One Of His Most Famous Movies
Bring Your Child to Work Day is a time-honored tradition. It gives parents the opportunity to show their kids that most jobs are even more boring than school. But, when your dad is a movie star, and you get to go to a place where there are loads of people moving around big pieces of equipment, and fun costumes to put on, heading back to class the next day could be a real bummer. E.A. Hanks was in something not unlike that situation when her famous dad, Tom Hanks, was making his classic, "Forrest Gump."
Talking with her dad at the 92nd Street Y in New York, E.A. opened up about her book, "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road," and her attempt to better understand the mental health and addiction struggles her mother, Susan Dillingham, went through. Though E.A. Hanks shared details of her tragic past, the two kept things light by telling a few fun stories, including her experience appearing in the movie. She was officially credited with the role of "School Bus Girl," but the two candidly referred to her as "mean girl on the bus." E.A. called the role "my best work to date" before pointing out, "that I was the only kid who didn't get paid." And while E.A. had a cameo in another of her father's movies, 1996's "That Thing You Do," she mostly focuses on her writing. Her three brothers, on the other hand, have stayed closer to their father's line of work.
All of Tom Hanks' children have appeared in movies with him
Colin Hanks, the oldest of Tom Hanks' four children, has had the most prominent film and TV career. While he made his on-screen debut in 1991's "Forever Young," Colin soon made a name for himself starring in the 1999 teen sci-fi drama series "Roswell" and the 2002 indie comedy "Orange County." In 2014, Colin would be praised for his work on the TV series "Fargo," earning him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Colin also works as a director, creating the critically acclaimed documentaries "All Things Must Pass," and "John Candy: I Like Me."
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks lives a different life than the rest of his family off-screen, but he still works as an actor. Chet got his start in the 2007 movie "Bratz," but his first major role was Blake in the hit series "Empire." Chet also appeared on screen with his dad in "Greyhound" and is a recurring character in the Kate Hudson sitcom "Running Point." Chet is also a musician, and one of his songs, "White Boy Summer," appears in his dad's movie, "A Man Called Otto." And while all of Tom Hanks' children have appeared in at least one of his movies, only one of them, Truman Hanks, has played him. Truman played the younger version of his dad in "A Man Called Otto," but his real passion is behind the camera; his goal is to become a cinematographer.