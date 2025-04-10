Tragic Details About Tom Hanks' Daughter, E.A.

To make life more complex for E.A. Hanks, when she was 19 years old, her mother, Susan Dillingham, died. Dillingham had been diagnosed with bone cancer, and it took her quickly. Upon her death, E.A. dealt with the clerical aftermath, but it took her some time to unpack her emotions. "When my mother died in 2002, about a year after her diagnosis, my older brother, Colin, and I were exhausted. The house went on the market and everything went into storage. I grabbed two huge plastic bins of papers, thinking maybe there would be something interesting in there, but they went straight from a storage unit to collecting dust in my own garage," E.A. said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Years later, in 2019, when E.A. was 36 years old, she went through the bins that she had been storing in her garage and came across a diary that her mother had written. E.A., who had been wanting to go on this specific physical journey for other reasons, decided to take a road trip across Interstate 10 from California to Florida, just as she had with her mother when she was 14, to uncover more about her mother's past and sort out her own feelings and memories about her childhood. The result of this six-month journey was E.A.'s memoir, "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road," as well as a deeper understanding of herself, her family, and her country.

