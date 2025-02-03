The following article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.

When your parents are not only multi-talented entertainers but also one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, it's hard to avoid the spotlight. Whether that light is used to cast a beautiful shine or a harsh glare depends on the person, but it brought the tragic details about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks, into the public eye in a way that couldn't be ignored.

Chet's relationship with his parents, especially his dad, has been complicated. His life has been filled with ups and downs, and he has made a name for himself in a way that doesn't necessarily fit the family brand. Drugs, along with strange and occasionally offensive behavior, have overshadowed Chet's successes as an actor on "Empire" or his attempt to break into the music industry as a rapper.

He has reinvented himself over and over again, presumably as a way to stand out, because one thing we know about Tom Hanks' four kids is that they a group of overachievers. Chet's older brother Colin is essentially Tom Hanks' twin, mirroring both his father's looks and successful career. He is a well-known actor who has starred in "NCIS," "Roswell," and other shows.. Chet's older sister Elizabeth is a successful writer, while younger brother Truman stays behind the camera, working on production teams. The Hanks crew is a tough act to follow, which may be why Chet has turned his eye toward a father more famous than his own: God. His Instagram feed is filled with his newfound faith. Where this path takes the star of MTV's reality series "The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets" remains to be seen.

