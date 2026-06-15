That '70s Show Star Topher Grace's Cutest Moments With His Wife Ashley, Caught On Camera

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Actor Topher Grace seemingly hasn't aged a day since gracing our screens as Eric Forman on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show" in the '90s and 2000s, but his personal life and career have definitely transformed. From working with acclaimed director Spike Lee in "BlacKkKlansman," to playing another villain in the 2015 action flick "American Ultra," Grace has managed to show that his range for acting extends far beyond your typical boy-next-door type characters.

However, one area of his life that is undeniably sweet has to be his marriage to model and actor Ashley Hinshaw. Her first acting credits go back to 2009, but her breakout role was undeniably in the 2012 American remake of the French film "LOL" alongside Disney-star-turned-superstar Miley Cyrus. Hinshaw and Grace reportedly started dating in 2014, but things progressed fast as they were engaged by January 2015 and married in May 2016. There were some doubts as to whether or not Grace's former "That '70s Show" co-stars, such as celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, were in attendance.

Hinshaw is also a vocal advocate for victims of sexual harassment — particularly in the fashion industry — following her own experience with a photographer during the early days of her modeling career. She may have officially left SAG-AFTRA in 2019 to pursue a career in social work and as a lecturer and professor at California State University, Northridge, but she's still very much present on the red carpet, showing off her adorable relationship with Grace.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).