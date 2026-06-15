That '70s Show Star Topher Grace's Cutest Moments With His Wife Ashley, Caught On Camera
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Actor Topher Grace seemingly hasn't aged a day since gracing our screens as Eric Forman on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show" in the '90s and 2000s, but his personal life and career have definitely transformed. From working with acclaimed director Spike Lee in "BlacKkKlansman," to playing another villain in the 2015 action flick "American Ultra," Grace has managed to show that his range for acting extends far beyond your typical boy-next-door type characters.
However, one area of his life that is undeniably sweet has to be his marriage to model and actor Ashley Hinshaw. Her first acting credits go back to 2009, but her breakout role was undeniably in the 2012 American remake of the French film "LOL" alongside Disney-star-turned-superstar Miley Cyrus. Hinshaw and Grace reportedly started dating in 2014, but things progressed fast as they were engaged by January 2015 and married in May 2016. There were some doubts as to whether or not Grace's former "That '70s Show" co-stars, such as celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, were in attendance.
Hinshaw is also a vocal advocate for victims of sexual harassment — particularly in the fashion industry — following her own experience with a photographer during the early days of her modeling career. She may have officially left SAG-AFTRA in 2019 to pursue a career in social work and as a lecturer and professor at California State University, Northridge, but she's still very much present on the red carpet, showing off her adorable relationship with Grace.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Date nights haven't lost their spark after 10 years of marriage
Sometimes PDA doesn't have to imply unabashed kisses and cuddling while out together, and you can find no better example than Topher and Ashley Grace at a party for A24's "How to Make a Killing." Aptly hosted on Valentine's Day 2026, the couple look cozy and close while sitting together at a table. While Ashley has a wide smile across her face, Topher looks content and bashful, showcasing how even after nearly a decade of being married, the butterflies haven't stopped fluttering.
Topher Grace looked absolutely smitten rocking pajama sets with his wife, Ashley
Feeling comfortable around your partner is an absolute non-negotiable, and Topher Grace couldn't look more at peace than cheek-to-cheek with his wife Ashley Grace at a The Art Of Elysium party in 2025. The pajama party theme only aids in the homey feeling, but neither look tired as they pose for this adorable photo together. Ashley is holding a flute of champagne with a wide smile, and Topher has a twinkle in his eye with an enamored expression as the pair lean into each other.
Their red carpet pregnancy announcement would give you a toothache
Ashley Grace was absolutely glowing while showing off her baby bump at The Art Of Elysium's Celebration red carpet in 2020, and her husband Topher Grace definitely took notice. The "Delirium" star couldn't contain his smile as he glanced down at his wife in front of the cameras. This was his second child with Ashley, and parenthood seems to only make their relationship stronger. When announcing their third on a 2023 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Topher gushed about how, "We're excited. My wife is, I'll just take this moment on national television to say how beautiful and amazing she is."
Topher Grace was locked-in on his wife, Ashley, as she posed for solo pics
The celebrity couple red carpet tango can be an intricate dance, but few manage to make it as sweet as Topher and Ashley Grace. Watching his wife pose for photos at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the "Interstellar" star can't keep his eyes off of his wife, watching intently from the sidelines as she smiled for the cameras. This would be her last year of working in the entertainment industry professionally, but it's clear to see that the "Hunter Gatherer" actor, director, and writer would be missed by fans and co-stars alike (and an extremely proud husband).
This candid goofy moment feels like something out of a rom-com
While the couple were clearly all smiles at the 2018 premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns," Topher and Ashley Grace looked like they had a ball of their own in these candid shots of them on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The couple were bursting with laughter as Topher carried Ashley in her heels on the LA streets, clearly having an amazing time together behind-the-scenes at the work event. After years on a sitcom, it's no surprise that Topher would have a joke or two up his sleeve, but this display is just as adorable as it is goofy.
They only have eyes for each other
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood life comes with its own unique perks, but none could replace the sheer joy of getting to spend time with someone you've truly fallen for. Topher and Ashley Grace looked as though they were in a world of their own at the August 2016 premiere of "Startup," smiling widely and staring into each other's eyes despite a plethora of cameras in front of them. The newlyweds were clearly riding that honeymoon high even after returning to business as usual, and evidently over the years, that feeling has never gone away.