Before & After Pics Show Off Miley Cyrus' Major Style Glow-Up

As a child star and daughter of one-hit-wonder Billy Ray Cyrus, nearly every stage of Miley Cyrus' life has been documented for public consumption. She's grown up in front of the world, and it's evident in the style evolution seen in photos of Miley through the years. She captured hearts on Disney's "Hannah Montana" playing a pop star who lived a double life. Miley lived her most formative teenage years playing Hannah Montana. She had a wholesome Disney image on and off screen then, often wearing jeans or modest dresses. And then the cameras stopped rolling.

The "Hannah Montana" series finale was a month away from airing when the infamous video of Miley smoking from a bong leaked, and her controversies arguably haven't let up since, whether she's dealing with family drama or under scrutiny for her headline-grabbing inappropriate outfits. But, she's years removed from her rebellious style era and has even revisited her country roots in between.

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Miley's style evolution is clearest in photos comparing her looks from the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2013 and 2026 side-by-side. She was in the midst of her rebellious "Bangerz" era when she wore the white lace-up crop top with matching hot pants that resembled a diaper. Glam included a daisy choker necklace, red lipstick, and a shaved, short bob hairstyle. At the same event over a decade later, she wore a long-sleeved top with button detailing and matching pants made of a leather-like material. She wore her hair down in waves, and her makeup was neutral.