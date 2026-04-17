Before & After Pics Show Off Miley Cyrus' Major Style Glow-Up
As a child star and daughter of one-hit-wonder Billy Ray Cyrus, nearly every stage of Miley Cyrus' life has been documented for public consumption. She's grown up in front of the world, and it's evident in the style evolution seen in photos of Miley through the years. She captured hearts on Disney's "Hannah Montana" playing a pop star who lived a double life. Miley lived her most formative teenage years playing Hannah Montana. She had a wholesome Disney image on and off screen then, often wearing jeans or modest dresses. And then the cameras stopped rolling.
The "Hannah Montana" series finale was a month away from airing when the infamous video of Miley smoking from a bong leaked, and her controversies arguably haven't let up since, whether she's dealing with family drama or under scrutiny for her headline-grabbing inappropriate outfits. But, she's years removed from her rebellious style era and has even revisited her country roots in between.
Miley's style evolution is clearest in photos comparing her looks from the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2013 and 2026 side-by-side. She was in the midst of her rebellious "Bangerz" era when she wore the white lace-up crop top with matching hot pants that resembled a diaper. Glam included a daisy choker necklace, red lipstick, and a shaved, short bob hairstyle. At the same event over a decade later, she wore a long-sleeved top with button detailing and matching pants made of a leather-like material. She wore her hair down in waves, and her makeup was neutral.
Miley Cyrus' style growth can also be seen in a nod to 'Hannah Montana'
Miley Cyrus didn't wear the most jaw-dropping outfit of her career at the 2013 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the example above, but it was quintessential of that time in her life. The length of her hot pants, her red lipstick, and even her haircut were a bid for attention. In contrast, everything about Cyrus' style choices at the same event in 2026 proved she understood that she could command a room in a different way. Her black ensemble in 2026 was sophisticated and simple.
In 2013, Cyrus was at a stage in her style evolution between a girl and a young woman. In 2026, she was a woman standing in her power. Honestly, her 2026 iHeart outfit is a bit boring, but days before, she rocked a fabulous outfit at the "Hannah Montana" 20th Anniversary special premiere. That night, she wore a form-fitting floor-length silver dress with a tiny midriff cutout and matching silver pumps. There was a picture of her alter-ego Hannah Montana on her chest that appeared to be made of a vintage T-shirt. It was an elegant (but still bold), innovative homage to her career that demonstrated that she knew her roots and was confident in the woman she'd become.