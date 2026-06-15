John & Martina McBride's Marriage Is Full Of Green Flags

Martina McBride has been married to her husband, John McBride, for over three decades, which is basically an eternity in the entertainment industry. The couple, who met through their careers in music, have three daughters — but the kids aren't the only glue in their marriage. John and Martina's bond is strengthened by a bunch of green flags that help the couple get through life together. For example, we have John to thank for Martina being a country superstar. He was working as a production manager for Garth Brooks in Tennessee while Martina waited tables and made demos. One day, John casually told Brooks about his wife's musical dreams, and Brooks asked her to sell merch and eventually open for him on tour. The rest is history. Any man who supports his wife's biggest dreams has earned a green flag. Without his support, who knows what might have happened to Martina McBride?

Martina is also a cookbook author, and John has helped her perfect recipes, like her cheddar and bacon biscuits. "Adding bacon to the biscuits was actually John's idea," she told People. Any man who knows the power of bacon deserves an extra green flag. Martina also shared that their bond is built on friendship and weekly dates, which she told People is essential since her daughters don't live at home. "I'm glad we like each other, because when you're at your empty nest at the end of the day, it's important to have somebody who you can just be silent with," she said.