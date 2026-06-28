Daytime TV Throwback: Pics Of Jane Pauley From Her Early Career Days On The Today Show

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Yes, daytime TV might feel like a relic in our era of streaming and social media. Nonetheless, one cannot ignore the impact that now-retired TV anchors have had on both pop culture and news in general. Jane Pauley, in particular, is one of those iconic faces of morning TV news. Although she disappeared from the "Today" show, she held the coveted morning anchor spot for 13 years.

Pauley first joined the "Today" show in 1976 and officially departed in 1989. After the "Today" show, Pauley co-anchored "Dateline" from 1992 to 2003, and also hosted her own show from 2004 to 2005. In 2004, the journalist published her memoir, "Skywriting: A Life Out of Blue," which revealed and detailed her experiences with bipolar affective disorder.

Though much time has passed since, Pauley has seemed to look back on the "Today" show fondly, making guest appearances on the show for a weekly segment entitled "Your Life Calling" in 2009 and then joining a reunion edition of "Today" in 2013. As of this writing, Pauley is still working as a TV anchor, now hosting CBS News' "Sunday Morning."