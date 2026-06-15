Meet '80s Music Legend Phil Collins' 5 Talented Kids

Phil Collins remains one of the most successful artists in music history despite his official retirement in 2022, and for some extremely good reasons. As the drummer and eventual lead singer of the English rock band Genesis, Collins helped the group sell millions of records and obtain dozens of awards, including one Grammy in 1988. As a solo artist, Collins has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. And of course, he's also the iconic writer and voice behind songs like "You'll Be in My Heart" and "Strangers Like Me" from Disney's "Tarzan" soundtrack.

Although Collins has been open about his declining health, many might not realize the extent of his relationship history: Collins has been married and divorced three times, although only one of them lasted more than 10 years. Some of Collins' most famous songs, such as "In the Air Tonight," were penned after these failed relationships. From these marriages, Collins is a father of five — and while Lily Collins may be the one people recognize first, he's got four more daughters and sons who are just as talented.