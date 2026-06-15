Why HGTV Star Erin Napier's 40th Birthday Wasn't As Joyful As She Hoped

Almost immediately after the devastating fire, the owners of the Heirloom Hotel, Joshua Nowell, Emily Nowell, Mallorie Rasberry, and Jim Rasberry, confirmed that they intended to rebuild it. "Round two. It's never easy to start over [...] but we believe this town and these people are worth every ounce of our effort," the hotel's official Instagram account posted on September 2, 2025. Since then, news on the matter has been scarce. However, just about all parties concerned offered an update in the aforementioned June 2026 episode of the Ben and Erin Napier-hosted "Heirloom" podcast.

From the sounds of things, a lot of details are still being ironed out at the time of writing. So, until they have more concrete information, the Napiers and company appear to be in full-on "Jesus, take the wheel" mode. "As far as what's next, I know that I don't know what's going to come next. I didn't know we'd be where we are now, but I'm grateful that I'm here with you guys," Joshua explained. "God has a plan that none of us know about," Erin remarked. Regardless, Mallorie reassured listeners that the Rasberrys, Nowells, and Napiers were "a lot better off than we were 10 months ago."

As far as the nuts and bolts go, one of the biggest holdups has apparently been waiting for the insurance to come through. "There is nothing but waiting now to see what happens with insurance," Erin noted on Instagram, in May 2026, in response to a fan's comment asking about the rebuilding process, per Clarion Ledger. The outlet also reported "Home Town" fans had been publicly calling on the insurance company to speed up the process.