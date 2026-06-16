Mariska Hargitay Looks So Different With Short Hair

Mariska Hargitay's fans might appreciate how many different hairstyles she can pull off, but some people reckon her pixie cut was a big mistake. Mariska Hargitay's best and worst haircuts in "SVU" history run the gamut, but the actor herself might actually agree with that assessment. In September 2025, she told Allure the backstory of her shortest hairstyle yet, which she rocked in the third season of the long-running procedural. "My hairstylist had a glass of wine and I really should have known better," she recalled. "Maybe he'd thought I'd be aerodynamic when I was chasing perps. I have no idea." The style was much shorter than expected, and she nearly lost her job because of it.

In a 2023 interview with Allure, the TV star confessed that she actually cried while detailing what had happened to higher-ups. "They thought I just went rogue and did it myself," she revealed. "It was one of those haircuts that was incredibly stressful. And then, on top of that, I had some bad years growing it out." In hindsight, Hargitay feels her hair played a key role in Detective Benson's overall character development. "I think part of Benson's hair journey has been her growing into herself," she opined. While Hargitay believes the mistake positively affected her career, she still regrets it.