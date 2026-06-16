Mariska Hargitay Looks So Different With Short Hair
NBC's "Law & Order" franchise has been so successful that some of its actors are more famous for portraying law enforcement onscreen than anything else they've done in their careers. Mariska Hargitay is one of those people due to her decades-long performance as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." When she plays Detective Benson, Hargitay is recognized for her neck- and shoulder-length hairstyles, but a fan account on Instagram reminded everybody that she wore really short hair in her early days on "SVU." Mariska Hargitay has always been stunning, but seeing her with a shorter hairstyle shows just how much her hair impacted her transformation.
In July 2025, an Instagram fan account posted a photo of the Emmy-winning actor with a pixie cut, captioning it: "Short hair Sunday Throwback." Most of the comments agreed that Hargitay looked incredible with super short hair. "Love it makes her look younger," one user wrote in response. "Stunning. Looks 20 years younger!" another agreed. The photo is most likely from the early 2000s, so the "Law & Order" star is much younger in it. However, the pixie cut emphasized her youthful appearance. The switch from wearing short to medium-length hair later helped Hargitay age like fine wine.
Mariska Hargitay's pixie cut almost got her fired
Mariska Hargitay's fans might appreciate how many different hairstyles she can pull off, but some people reckon her pixie cut was a big mistake. Mariska Hargitay's best and worst haircuts in "SVU" history run the gamut, but the actor herself might actually agree with that assessment. In September 2025, she told Allure the backstory of her shortest hairstyle yet, which she rocked in the third season of the long-running procedural. "My hairstylist had a glass of wine and I really should have known better," she recalled. "Maybe he'd thought I'd be aerodynamic when I was chasing perps. I have no idea." The style was much shorter than expected, and she nearly lost her job because of it.
In a 2023 interview with Allure, the TV star confessed that she actually cried while detailing what had happened to higher-ups. "They thought I just went rogue and did it myself," she revealed. "It was one of those haircuts that was incredibly stressful. And then, on top of that, I had some bad years growing it out." In hindsight, Hargitay feels her hair played a key role in Detective Benson's overall character development. "I think part of Benson's hair journey has been her growing into herself," she opined. While Hargitay believes the mistake positively affected her career, she still regrets it.