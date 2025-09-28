Jaw-Dropping Mariska Hargitay Photos That Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

If "job security" had a face, it'd be Mariska Hargitay. She has starred as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999. The beloved procedural drama is one of the longest-running primetime live-action shows, and somehow Hargitay looks even more radiant today than she did way back on Season 1. (Part of it could be because she ditched those bad haircuts from older "SVU" seasons.) She's had a stunning transformation and is clearly aging like fine wine.

The mother of three has been married to fellow actor Peter Hermann since 2004, and he is also growing older with style and grace. Whether she's rocking a full face of makeup at an event or for work, or keeping things natural by going bare-faced, Hargitay is only aging with class. She's the spitting image of her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, whom she honored in June 2025 with the HBO documentary "My Mom Jayne," in which Hargitay both starred and directed.

No matter if she's at a fancy awards show or just chilling by the pool, Hargitay only seems to look better with age.