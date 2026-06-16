Supernanny Jo Frost Doesn't See William & Kate Repeating This Royal Mistake With Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising their three children to be proud members of the next generation of the British royal family. As of June 2026, William and Kate's three kids are between 8 and 12 years old and are paving their own way with their schooling at Lambrook, a private school in England. But Prince George's life will be drastically different from his siblings' because, as the eldest, he is in line for the throne after his father and grandfather, King Charles.

It was the same situation for William and his brother, Harry. There were tensions between the brothers as they grew up, but Jo Frost, the former host of the UK reality show "Supernanny," told Marie Clare that George may not have the same sibling strife. "I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the 'heir and spare,'" Frost said, referring to the nickname for William and Harry.

In his memoir, Harry said that he was called "the spare" by the public and his own family. Harry told The Telegraph in 2023 that he thought that pattern would continue. "And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility," he said. "I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."