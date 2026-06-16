Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Cutest Moments Caught On Camera
There's one thing that's immediately clear about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship: these two are always laughing together. Looking at photos of the famous couple will fill you with joy — their silly, sweet, and sincere interactions can practically be felt through the screen.
"The Office" star and "The Devil Wears Prada" actor met for the first time in 2008 and got married two years later. They welcomed their adorable daughters, Hazel and Violet, in 2014 and 2016, and have acted together throughout the years. They also continue to show up together for major events, always sharing a sweet touch or intimate gaze. Of course, their appearances often feature tons of giggling too.
In a May 2024 red-carpet interview at "The Fall Guy" premiere, Blunt told reporters her secret to a happy marriage. "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really," she said (per People). "You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected." Despite the crumbling marriage rumors Blunt and Krasinski have faced in the past, they seem happy and close in pictures throughout the years. In fact, these two look so in love, they're a contender for cutest celebrity couple.
Emily Blunt cuddles close to John Krasinski
Emily Blunt cuddled up close to her husband, John Krasinski, at the premiere of their movie "A Quiet Place Part II" on March 8, 2020. Blunt, who looked fire-hot in a red leather dress with matching red nails, leaned toward Krasinski with one hand on his shoulder and her head tucked in toward him. Krasinski, in a cool blue suit, wrapped one arm around his wife's waist and kept his other hand in his pocket, as they shared a laugh together.
John Krasinski steadies Emily Blunt in a cute candid moment
John Krasinski is always there to support his wife, Emily Blunt, as evidenced by this cute candid moment taken at "The Devil Wears Prada 2" premiere on April 20, 2026. Blunt looked like a princess in a tulle dress, as she held onto her husband's shoulders after exiting a black van. She's seemingly holding him to balance — or maybe just mentally steady herself before the red carpet — and from the way they are gazing into each other's eyes, it's clear they have a total connection.
Emily Blunt grabs John Krasinski's face
Emily Blunt ensured she had her then-fiance, John Krasinski's, full attention in this photo taken at the 15th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on January 15, 2010. She grabbed his face with both hands as she smiled at him in this sweet moment. Although, she needn't have worried about capturing his attention — he couldn't have been more locked into his wife if he tried (even though Matt Damon himself was standing right there behind them!).
John Krasinski shares a secret with Emily Blunt
At the LACMA inaugural Art + Film Gala on November 5, 2011, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski smiled as they shared a secret together. In a red-carpet photo, Krasinski leans in to whisper something in his wife's ear with a huge grin on his face — a joke? A sweet nothing? We'll never know! — and she smiles widely at whatever she's heard. In this photo, the couple has their arms around each other and are matching in black, which makes them even cuter together.
Emily Blunt gazes adorably at John Krasinski
While posing on the red carpet at the American Institute for Stuttering's 18th Annual Gala on September 16, 2024, Emily Blunt took a break from looking at the camera to gaze up adoringly at her husband, John Krasinski. Blunt, who looked gorgeous in a red and pink floral dress, grinned at Krasinski as he looked obliviously ahead. She is clearly smitten with her man, and it's adorable to see how much she appreciates him.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have heart eyes for each other
You never would have known this picture of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt was taken in public by the way they are looking at each other. While attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards on November 8, 2014, the couple are close, smiling together and gazes locked in as if they are about to kiss (despite being in front of cameras). Their connection is palpable, no matter where they are.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski laugh together
When Emily Blunt and her "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star (and brother-in-law) Stanley Tucci were honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on April 30, 2026, her husband, John Krasinski, brought levity to the special ceremony. In a picture from the big day, Blunt rests her hand on Krasinski's chest as she laughs with her entire face lit up. Krasinski was also captured mid-laugh, with his mouth wide open as they cackle at something together, and we can't help but smile, too.
John Krasinski gives Emily Blunt the biggest hug
John Krasinski nearly knocked over wife Emily Blunt when giving her a hug at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 13, 2019. Krasinski's film "A Quiet Place" won best sci-fi/horror movie at the event, and he dedicated the win to Blunt, saying in part, "I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side ... " (per Cosmopolitan).
John Krasinski admires Emily Blunt's baby bump
When Emily Blunt was pregnant with her and John Krasinski's second daughter, Violet, she was glowing in a form-fitting gray dress with a black cape. In this picture from the Off-Broadway opening night for "Dry Powder" on March 22, 2016, Blunt smiles up at Krasinski on the red carpet. He holds her close, but he doesn't return her look. Krasinski is busy gazing down a little lower — right at her baby bump. He's clearly one proud dad!
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt hold hands on the red carpet
Emily Blunt was a vision in white at the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" on November 29, 2018, where she showed up in a floor-length white gown with a cinched waist and dramatic sleeves. It's no wonder her husband, John Krasinski, couldn't keep his eyes off his wife. The couple sweetly held hands and looked into each other's eyes during red-carpet photos. These two were absolutely radiating with love.