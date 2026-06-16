Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Cutest Moments Caught On Camera

There's one thing that's immediately clear about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship: these two are always laughing together. Looking at photos of the famous couple will fill you with joy — their silly, sweet, and sincere interactions can practically be felt through the screen.

"The Office" star and "The Devil Wears Prada" actor met for the first time in 2008 and got married two years later. They welcomed their adorable daughters, Hazel and Violet, in 2014 and 2016, and have acted together throughout the years. They also continue to show up together for major events, always sharing a sweet touch or intimate gaze. Of course, their appearances often feature tons of giggling too.

In a May 2024 red-carpet interview at "The Fall Guy" premiere, Blunt told reporters her secret to a happy marriage. "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really," she said (per People). "You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected." Despite the crumbling marriage rumors Blunt and Krasinski have faced in the past, they seem happy and close in pictures throughout the years. In fact, these two look so in love, they're a contender for cutest celebrity couple.