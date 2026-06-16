Cole Hauser Faced An Unexpected Challenge With His Weight On Dutton Ranch Because Of This One Thing

"Dutton Ranch" star, Cole Hauser, learned a new trick to losing weight last year: Film a TV show in the Texas heat. Hauser told People in May 2026 that he struggled to bulk up while filming the "Yellowstone" spin-off. "I was sweating it out," he said. "I mean, I usually put on about 25 pounds, but it was hard to keep it on."

Hauser was part of the main ensemble cast in all five seasons of "Yellowstone." He played Rip, a farmhand who falls in love with Beth Dutton, the daughter of Dutton Ranch patriarch John. But now, Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, are the leading stars in "Dutton Ranch," which premiered in May 2026.

The series follows Rip and Beth as they move from Montana to Texas to start their own ranch. The filming location also moved to Texas, which meant the cast and crew had to adapt to a new terrain. Christina Alexandra Voros, a director for the series, told People, "we had every weather emoji over the course of shooting this. Our crew is really intrepid. Our cast is really intrepid. We got through all of it, but it wasn't easy." The weather might have contributed to the "Yellowstone" spin-offs' behind the scenes drama, with showrunner Chad Feehan exiting the show.