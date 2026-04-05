Tragic Details About Yellowstone's Cole Hauser
Actor Cole Hauser's trajectory could be its own feature film. While fans of Western dramas know him as Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone," the fan-favorite role came after years of showing the world he's far from another nepo baby.
Hauser is the son of actor Wings Hauser and Debora Cassie "Cass" Sperling Warner (who is the granddaughter of Harry Warner, one of the famous Warner Bros.), and the grandson of famed screenwriters Dwight Hauser and Milton Sperling. Hauser could have relaxed and let the acting jobs come to him. Instead, he created his own lane from scratch, starting as a teen star and, later, a TV heartthrob. Some of his most memorable roles were in classic films such as "School Ties," "Dazed and Confused," and "Good Will Hunting."
Cole Hauser also started a family. He married his longtime love, actor and photographer Cynthia Daniel, in 2006, and the couple has three children: sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose. With a loving family and thriving career, it would seem Hauser's life has been without tragedy. Unfortunately, that's far from the case, as he has endured multiple hardships along the way to fame, both in his childhood and in his adult life.
Cole Hauser's parents divorced when he was 2 years old
When Cole was two, his parents divorced after three years of marriage. The divorce happened soon after Warner gave birth to their son on a ranch, and Hauser delivered the baby. Cole Hauser is also the couple's only child.
The actor shared with Today co-host Al Roker that, though his parents divorced when he was young, he credited his upbringing for helping him navigate the "Yellowstone" scenery easily. He said that many of his childhood years were spent on a ranch in Oregon, though he wouldn't meet his father until he was ready to get into the entertainment industry.
Cole Hauser discovered his father, Wings Hauser's, identity by watching him on TV
Hauser's relationship with his father was something he mended in his teenage years. After his parents' divorce, Hauser's mother didn't immediately tell him who his father was. In a 2021 interview with Cowboys and Indians, he explained that he discovered his dad's identity when he was "about nine or 10 years old" and asked his mom about him after seeing him in one of his movies. "Yeah. I saw him on TV, and I didn't know he was my dad," he explained. "I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom's room, and I said, 'Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name's Wings Hauser.'
He continued: "And she looked at me and went: 'Wow!' And I said, 'Yeah, I saw this guy.' And she goes, "Yeah, well, let's talk about that." And so, she explained to me who he was. And that's how I found out about my dad." Hauser would eventually connect with his dad and spend time with him in the mountains. As his acting career flourished, Wings proved to be one of his biggest supporters. Hauser shared in the same Cowboys and Indians interview that his father loved seeing him on "Yellowstone" and felt close to the series because of his own mountaineering upbringing.
Cole Hauser's maternal grandfather, Milton Sperling, died when he was 13
Although his father wasn't a consistent presence in his life, Hauser had male role models within his family, including his maternal grandfather, Milton Sperling. Sperling was Hauser's introduction to the film business, as he was a producer and screenwriter best known for producing "The Court Martial of Billy Mitchell" and "Hello, Frisco, Hello." Sperling was also nominated for an Academy Award in 1956 for "The Court Martial of Billy Mitchell." His experiences inspired Hauser and his mother, Warner, to pursue jobs in the film industry.
In a 2020 interview with The Havok Journal, Hauser credited Sperling for teaching him valuable lessons he carried into adulthood and his career, stemming from their time together when he was a child. "Things like being honest, and you know, don't lie, cheat, and steal," he explained to the outlet. "Be a man. If you make mistakes, acknowledge those and move forward. He was a really kind but also a brilliant man. I kind of just studied him as a young kid." Sadly, Sperling died of cancer at the age of 76 in 1988, when Hauser was only 13 years old. Still, the actor said his grandfather's lessons and work ethic remain with him today.
Cole Hauser didn't connect with his father until he was a teenager
Cole Hauser's tragic childhood improved as he began building a relationship with his father. After he discovered who his father was, they remained estranged for many years because Wings' career in Hollywood expanded. Many of the actor's roles, including a late-1970s stint as Greg Foster on "The Young and the Restless," kept him in Los Angeles while Cole lived with his mother and moved around a lot as a child. But once he decided, as a teenager, to make a name for himself as an actor, Cole learned more about his family's business from both his mother and his father.
He said his interest in acting pushed him to ask his mom for more information about his dad. "When I started really taking acting seriously, [my mother] started enlightening me to who my family was, who my father was," Cole said in an interview with Cigar Aficionado. While he was only able to connect with his father later in his life, Cole Hauser said being without his father taught him skills he took into his professional life. He specifically learned a lesson in adapting to new environments, as he shared that moving around and attending 11 different schools during his childhood helped him become "able to get along in any place, anywhere" as an actor.
Cole Hauser dropped out of high school to pursue acting
Hauser wasted almost no time pursuing his craft and made a pivotal decision to get started with the hustle and bustle of being a working actor early in his life. According to his 2024 interview with Parade Magazine, Hauser said an unfortunate incident, paired with his one-track mind to meet more girls during his high school years, forced him to see that acting was the right career for him. "During my first year of high school, I broke my knee playing football," he recalled. "A friend of mine named Kelly Morgan was like, 'You should come to this acting class.' And I thought, 'Well, there are a lot of pretty girls in it, so I'll go and do it.' Three years later, I was on camera."
While acting was an alternative to the football field, Hauser grew to love being in front of the camera, and it soon became his main source of income. In 1992, he starred in his first major movie role as Jack Connors in "School Ties." Though the film was Hauser's big break, he was in good company, starring alongside a younger Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck. He said being around young, dedicated actors during his first entry into Hollywood was a "dream gig." It also marked the beginning of other pivotal roles, including his role in Affleck and Damon's Oscar-winning film, "Good Will Hunting."
Cole Hauser was arrested for a DUI in 2016
After his big break on "School Ties," Hauser continued challenging himself as an actor by starring in comedies such as "The Break Up," action movies like "2 Fast 2 Furious," and dramas including Tyler Perry's "The Family That Preys." Through it all, Hauser kept the focus primarily on his work, though he also reached a milestone in his personal life. In 2006, the actor married former child actor Cynthia Daniel, who famously starred in "Sweet Valley High" alongside her identical twin and fellow actor, Brittany Daniel.
While Hauser seemed to be on a high professionally and personally, another personal tragedy eventually affected him and his career. In 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. According to TMZ's report of the arrest, police arrested Hauser after noticing him drifting in and out of lanes on a L.A. highway. Soon after his arrest, he accepted a plea deal and agreed to no prison time in exchange for 36 months' probation, 10 days' community service, and a 9-month alcohol program. Hauser has never publicly acknowledged his arrest, but his relationship with alcohol continued, at least professionally. In 2023, he launched a Bourbon line, Lazy K Whiskey.
Cole Hauser once fought his Yellowstone co-star, Taylor Sheridan
Hauser's personal struggles didn't stop him from making power moves on the big and small screen. In 2018, he starred in "Yellowstone" as Rip Wheeler. The character became a central figure in the show, as he was fiercely loyal to its patriarch, John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), and married Dutton's daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). On many occasions, his time playing Rip mirrored some of his actual personality traits, including his ability to get physical when necessary.
While discussing "Yellowstone" for Men's Journal, Hauser said Sheridan pulled from a past altercation between them while writing Rip's scenes. The actors, longtime friends, got into a physical fight during their second meeting. Once they became creative partners years later, Sheridan used their fight and other aspects of Hauser's personality to write some of Rip's emotional scenes. Their friendship also allowed them to collaborate on some of his character's most memorable moments, including his love affair with Beth.
Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan were involved in a lawsuit in 2023
Despite conflict, Hauser and Sheridan proved they work well together professionally on "Yellowstone." However, when the creative partners eventually had another issue that could've resulted in Sheridan paying a hefty bill. Rather than them having another physical altercation, the "Yellowstone" writer took legal action against the company Hauser worked with to create his coffee line, Free Rein Coffee. According to court documents obtained by Looper, Sheridan's subsidiary, Bosque Ranch Headquarters LLC, filed a lawsuit against Hauser's Free Rein Coffee, specifically its distribution company, Code of the West Coffee LLC, for "false advertisement and unfair competition."
Sheridan's filing stated that Free Rein used similar markings to Bosque Ranch in its logos and marketing. Bosque Ranch's team felt the markings would confuse coffee consumers, especially since the company was the official "Yellowstone" coffee brand, and Hauser's brand could easily be mistaken for being tied to the show. Although it's unclear how much Hauser's camp would've been required to pay Sheridan's company, Sheridan eventually dropped the lawsuit one month after filing it. The legal woes also reportedly didn't affect his and Hauser's professional or personal relationship.
Cole Hauser's mother, Cass Sperling Warner, died in 2024
Hauser's family has often followed him in his career. As previously mentioned, both his mother, Cass Sperling Warner, and his father, Wings Hauser, came from famous Hollywood families. Hauser ensured he maintained his family's reputation as successful industry professionals while building his own thriving career. Unfortunately, on March 14, 2024, Hauser's mother, Sperling Warner, passed away at the age of 76.
The actor confirmed the devastating news on his Instagram account, posting a lovely tribute to his mom underneath a photo of them riding their horses. "It is with a heavy heart that my mother, Cass Sperling Warner, passed away at the age of 76," Hauser captioned his post. "Her kindness, love, humor, and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens, sitting next to all the great humans who have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now." Hauser never shared what caused his mother's death.
Cole Hauser's father passed away the following year
Cole Hauser's relationship with his father grew over time, as they bonded over their shared work as actors and navigating fame. Sadly, Wings died at the age of 78, on March 15, 2025, almost a year to the day as Cole Hauser's mother died. The news was confirmed by Wings' wife, Cali Lilli Hauser, via an Instagram post, where she highlighted his 58-year tenure as an actor and as a movie, TV, and music writer. Much like Cole's mother, Wings' cause of death wasn't confirmed by his wife or children.
While Cole discussed his mother's death publicly via Instagram, he never released a statement regarding his father. Still, Cole shared how much his father meant to him just one year before his death. In his 2024 interview with People ahead of "Yellowstone's" fifth season, he credited his dad for giving him immeasurable advice when he began breaking into the industry. "I think his advice was, you know, 'persist until you succeed,'" Cole told the outlet. "'Yeah, you know you're gonna get knocked down in this business. You're gonna be told 'no' a lot, but just keep following your dreams.'"