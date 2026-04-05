Tragic Details About Yellowstone's Cole Hauser

Actor Cole Hauser's trajectory could be its own feature film. While fans of Western dramas know him as Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone," the fan-favorite role came after years of showing the world he's far from another nepo baby.

Hauser is the son of actor Wings Hauser and Debora Cassie "Cass" Sperling Warner (who is the granddaughter of Harry Warner, one of the famous Warner Bros.), and the grandson of famed screenwriters Dwight Hauser and Milton Sperling. Hauser could have relaxed and let the acting jobs come to him. Instead, he created his own lane from scratch, starting as a teen star and, later, a TV heartthrob. Some of his most memorable roles were in classic films such as "School Ties," "Dazed and Confused," and "Good Will Hunting."

Cole Hauser also started a family. He married his longtime love, actor and photographer Cynthia Daniel, in 2006, and the couple has three children: sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose. With a loving family and thriving career, it would seem Hauser's life has been without tragedy. Unfortunately, that's far from the case, as he has endured multiple hardships along the way to fame, both in his childhood and in his adult life.