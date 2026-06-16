'I'm Determined It Will Be Different': Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Donated Millions For Women's Health
Women's health is a major issue in society, and philanthropist Melinda French Gates is determined to do something about it. According to Pivotal, Bill Gates' ex-wife has made a major contribution toward funding projects focused on women's health to the tune of $215 million as of June 2026. This additional contribution now reportedly puts her women's health centered funding at a whopping $600 million from 2024 to 2026. In an interview with theSkimm, French Gates explained why she is focused on women's health and highlighted the importance of speaking up and asking questions at gyno appointments.
"I'm determined it will be different for the next generation of women. But until then, I think about what an OB-GYN and pain specialist I met recently told me. She said, 'Words give something importance.' We all have to speak up with our practitioners. It's not a guarantee we'll get a solution, but it gives us a far better chance," said French Gates. She went on to say that although she believes in the importance of maintaining "healthy habits," it is ultimately systemic issues that contribute toward major gaps in healthcare between men and women.
Melinda French Gates has always been a champion of women and girls
Melinda French Gates may have had a stunning transformation over the years, but she remains a dedicated advocate of women's rights. One major example of this, aside from her donations to women's health, is her work at the Gates Foundation which focused on boosting the economic power of women around the world. Another example is her Moment of Lift partnership with Flatiron Books which focuses on publishing nonfiction stories about women's empowerment. Her philanthropy is proof that Melinda is a good leader and advocate.
Though her reputation may have taken a hit due to some details revealed about Bill Gates and the reason for their divorce, French Gates has remained dedicated to using her wealth and power for good causes. She is also working toward tangible gains in women's health in the short term rather than just focusing on lofty long term goals. When asked about what she hopes changes in the next five years in an interview with Time, she said, "I hope to see that in the reproductive health space, we are losing fewer moms in childbirth. I hope to see that women feel that they can get the reproductive choices that they want that are right for their family."