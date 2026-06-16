'I'm Determined It Will Be Different': Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Donated Millions For Women's Health

Women's health is a major issue in society, and philanthropist Melinda French Gates is determined to do something about it. According to Pivotal, Bill Gates' ex-wife has made a major contribution toward funding projects focused on women's health to the tune of $215 million as of June 2026. This additional contribution now reportedly puts her women's health centered funding at a whopping $600 million from 2024 to 2026. In an interview with theSkimm, French Gates explained why she is focused on women's health and highlighted the importance of speaking up and asking questions at gyno appointments.

"I'm determined it will be different for the next generation of women. But until then, I think about what an OB-GYN and pain specialist I met recently told me. She said, 'Words give something importance.' We all have to speak up with our practitioners. It's not a guarantee we'll get a solution, but it gives us a far better chance," said French Gates. She went on to say that although she believes in the importance of maintaining "healthy habits," it is ultimately systemic issues that contribute toward major gaps in healthcare between men and women.