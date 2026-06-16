Photos Of Shirley Temple's First Wedding Highlight How Different '40s Fashion Was
It's truly a testament to her star power that actress Shirley Temple remains beloved decades after her death. From trendy Olipop releasing a drink after her namesake mocktail to commercials for her film collections becoming quintessential 2000s nostalgia, it's hard to conceptualize that the peak of her career was so long ago.
Born April 23, 1928, Temple got her start in Hollywood at age 3. Back then, the industry didn't have many safeguards or labor laws for younger actors. In a 1989 interview with the BBC, Temple opened up about incredibly unethical on-set punishments, describing health complications from being left in freezing cold soundboxes on set. Despite these work conditions, she singlehandedly saved Fox studios following their boom in the silent film era, with her childlike wonder providing solace through the Great Depression in films such as "Bright Eyes," "The Little Colonel" (alongside co-star Bojangles), and "The Little Princess."
Her popularity dwindled in her teenage years. She left child stardom behind, taking a two-year break from the industry when she was 12. While she began to act again, she didn't recapture her early popularity and set her sights on another goal: marriage. In an interview with People, Temple recalled, "I wanted to be the first girl in my class to get married." She married her first husband, John Agar, the brother of a classmate, when she was just 17 on September 19, 1945. As you can imagine, the state of mid-century Hollywood was a far cry from what it is today, but it's these key fashion choices that help highlight just how different fashion trends were.
John Agar married Shirley Temple in uniform
While John Agar Jr. pivoted to acting following his marriage to "America's sweetheart" Shirley Temple, his military background was front and center during their 1945 wedding. In this photo of the newlywed couple sharing a private toast, Agar is pictured in his military uniform — during World War II, he served as an Air Force physical instructor.
As for why he didn't opt for a more traditional suit, veterans on Reddit have cited either pride in their position or a simple lack of disposable income for opting for the uniform during the ceremony. Considering the war had ended mere months prior — and the fact that Agar came from a well-off family — in his case, it was likely the former reason. There's no doubt the couple had much to celebrate.
Shirley Temple's bridesmaids were all frills and hats
While bridesmaid dresses have a notorious reputation of being on the unflattering side, Shirley Temple's bridesmaids seemed pleased with theirs. They wore smiles that rivaled even the happy couple's on their big day. Key members of the bridal party included the daughter of Temple's secretary, Catherine Ferguson, and the groom's sister, Joyce Agar. The maid of honor, Temple's sister-in-law, Mrs. Jack Temple, stood right beside the groom in this particular photo. Although the frilled hats and tulle dresses may seem out-of-date by today's standards, they were the height of fashion at the time.
Colored photos illuminate their true hues
While most of Shirley Temple's wedding photos are in black and white — it was the 1940s, after all – a few colored photographs reveal the true colors behind the outfits at Shirley Temple and John Agar's 1945 wedding. This shot of the bride and groom showcases the satin material of the "Animal Crackers in My Soup" singer's wedding gown, as well as Agar's army green uniform. In the background, you can also make out the bridesmaid's deep blue dress, illuminating the true hue of the dresses from the previous photo. Although the white wedding gown is still a classic today, blue tulle with black bows is a lot edgier than modern wedding looks.
Everyone was rocking curls
It can't come as a surprise that the princess of ringlets, Shirley Temple, had an abundance of curls at her 1945 wedding with John Agar. In this photo of the couple locked into a passionate kiss, figures in the background, such as Maid of Honor Mrs. Jack Temple, as well as an unnamed guest on the right, are all sporting voluminous curls. Pin curls have definitely become a symbol of the decade, whether they're brushed out or kept tight and coiled. Temple herself has them perfectly framing her face in a curly bob, hosting her tiara and veil.
Shirley Temple's dress was designed by a Hollywood costume designer
Shirley Temple looked absolutely gorgeous in her first wedding dress, posing here in a professional portrait that helps to showcase the length of her train and veil. The gown was a piece by former Paramount costume designer, Howard Greer, who left the studio to open his own atelier in 1927. The applique scrolls looped around the neckline perfectly matched her coronet (tiara), and the tiny pearls covering them mimicked the small pearls embroidering the bodice. The structured hips also helped the silk skirt to keep a firm shape as it draped down to the floor, and provided some width against the fitted top-half.
All their guests brought the Hollywood glamour
It makes sense that having risen to stardom at such an early age, Shirley Temple would have had glamorous friends at her side during her wedding to John Agar in 1945. In this photo of the happy couple cutting their wedding cake, the guest behind Temple looks absolutely luxurious in a mink fur coat. This columned silhouette was especially popular in the '40s, with the cheapest costing about $1,000-$2,000 in today's currency. Although faux fur had been around since the early 1920s, you know nobody was skimping out on the cost of an outfit for this Hollywood wedding.