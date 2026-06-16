Photos Of Shirley Temple's First Wedding Highlight How Different '40s Fashion Was

It's truly a testament to her star power that actress Shirley Temple remains beloved decades after her death. From trendy Olipop releasing a drink after her namesake mocktail to commercials for her film collections becoming quintessential 2000s nostalgia, it's hard to conceptualize that the peak of her career was so long ago.

Born April 23, 1928, Temple got her start in Hollywood at age 3. Back then, the industry didn't have many safeguards or labor laws for younger actors. In a 1989 interview with the BBC, Temple opened up about incredibly unethical on-set punishments, describing health complications from being left in freezing cold soundboxes on set. Despite these work conditions, she singlehandedly saved Fox studios following their boom in the silent film era, with her childlike wonder providing solace through the Great Depression in films such as "Bright Eyes," "The Little Colonel" (alongside co-star Bojangles), and "The Little Princess."

Her popularity dwindled in her teenage years. She left child stardom behind, taking a two-year break from the industry when she was 12. While she began to act again, she didn't recapture her early popularity and set her sights on another goal: marriage. In an interview with People, Temple recalled, "I wanted to be the first girl in my class to get married." She married her first husband, John Agar, the brother of a classmate, when she was just 17 on September 19, 1945. As you can imagine, the state of mid-century Hollywood was a far cry from what it is today, but it's these key fashion choices that help highlight just how different fashion trends were.