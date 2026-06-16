What Kaley Cuoco's Costars Have Said About Her

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Kaley Cuoco's been acting since she was a kid, and by all accounts, she's bonded with a number of her costars over the course of her long career. She's been candid about her friendships with Jim Parsons and Zosia Mamet, and she's been transparent about the ups and downs she and Johnny Galecki have gone through. And yes, it's a two-way street: A number of Cuoco's costars have also spoken about their experiences working with her and what their behind-the-scenes relationship looks like.

It may seem like Cuoco hits it off with just about everyone she works with, but in reality there's been at least one fellow actor she didn't get along with. As Cuoco said on a 2026 episode of "Armchair Expert," she sensed that Rose McGowan might've not been thrilled about her joining "Charmed" in its final season. "Rose, maybe not as happy. I don't know," she said. "I still don't know if she liked me."

While McGowan's true feelings about her may forever remain a mystery, a number of Cuoco's other colleagues have made it clear how they feel about her. Here's what Kaley Cuoco's "8 Simple Rules," "The Flight Attendant," and "The Big Bang Theory" costars have said about her over the years.