Big Controversies That Completely Rocked The Big Bang Theory Cast

Any breakup can be hard, but when you have to see your ex at work every day it has to be doubly hard. Look no further than Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's relationship. The former lovebirds first met on the show, when they were both in separate relationships. As Cuoco later shared, it didn't take long for her to fall for Galecki. Looking back on this period for the show's oral history, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," she said, "He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble."

As the two continued to see other people, Cuoco and Galecki's chemistry only continued to blossom. They finally made it official after Cuoco split from her boyfriend — but unlike, say, co-stars turned couple Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, they kept things entirely under wraps. After their secret romance ended, Cuoco told CBS Watch! Magazine (via TV Guide), "We never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. That's not the kind of relationship I want." We can't help but wonder what their respective exes thought when they learned of Cuoco and Galecki's courtship.

While their breakup wasn't easy, Cuoco and Galecki continued to work together and have remained in each other's lives. "Yes, there was some hurt there for a bit, but it didn't take us that long to go back to what we were before we were dating and be friends," Cuoco said in the oral history.

