How Barry Manilow, 82, Found The Strength To Bounce Back After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
He writes the songs that make the whole world sing, but for a little while there, living legend Barry Manilow wasn't the one doing the singing. The '70s heartthrob (who rocked the feathered haircut back in the day) was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2025, forcing Manilow to cut his Vegas residency short. The cancer was caught early enough to require only surgery, but even that was risky for an 82-year-old. Complications set in, and he was hospitalized for an extended period of time.
Even worse from an entertainer's point of view, the ordeal affected his breathing and left his voice hoarse. Manilow went ahead with his plans to resume touring in the U.S. and Europe, but during rehearsals, "I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that it's over. That is really upsetting. Because I don't want it to stop," as he confessed on "Good Morning America" (via YouTube). "I looked at my band, and they were all looking at the floor. So that was the first hint that something was not right."
And yet, once the "Copacabana" hitmaker took the stage in Glasgow, in June 2026, he was every bit the showman he's always been. As The Mirror noted, "Even when his voice seems to fail him a little, no one seems to care in Barry's world; they are too busy having a good time." In between songs, Manilow discussed his health scare: "[A]fter I got over the shock, you know what I did?" he shared. "I blasted The Beatles albums over and over and over, I did, until Garry said he was gonna leave me if I didn't stop," (via Closer Weekly). (Manilow is married to manager Garry Kief). "The dogs were howling!"
The superstar credits his 'Fanilows' with his recovery
Barry Manilow hasn't divulged which Beatles songs in particular helped him cope with his lung cancer diagnosis, but he definitely weathered this low point in his life with a little help from his friends. During the legendary performer's June 2026 concert in Glasgow, Manilow explained, "You know what got me through? Hundreds and hundreds of notes and texts and letters from people all over the world telling me they were thinking of me, wishing me well, praying for me. And if you were one of those beautiful people, really, it was you that got me through those scary, scary times. I thank you," (via The Mirror).
Indeed, the "Mandy" hitmaker has had a hugely loyal following for several decades. "Fanilows," as they proudly dub themselves, form fan clubs, wear Hawaiian shirts to concerts and, of course, snap up tickets to said gigs the minute they go on sale. Manilow's more famous fans include none other than Oprah Winfrey (the singer was one of the most-requested guests on her former talk show), Elvis Costello (he owns a music box that plays "I Write the Songs"), and Drew Barrymore, who practically fainted when Manilow finally appeared on her show. "Will & Grace" even featured an episode called "Fanilow," in which Will's goal of snagging concert tickets is jeopardized when nature calls.
The Grammy winner is scheduled to perform in a number of U.S. cities through Summer 2026 and into early 2027; after that, fans will have to wait and see. Notably, the tour is called "The Last Concerts," which seemingly offers a major clue to his long-term plans. In any event, Manilow is still actively writing songs: He just dropped his first studio album in nearly 15 years, aptly entitled "What a Time."