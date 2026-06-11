How Barry Manilow, 82, Found The Strength To Bounce Back After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

He writes the songs that make the whole world sing, but for a little while there, living legend Barry Manilow wasn't the one doing the singing. The '70s heartthrob (who rocked the feathered haircut back in the day) was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2025, forcing Manilow to cut his Vegas residency short. The cancer was caught early enough to require only surgery, but even that was risky for an 82-year-old. Complications set in, and he was hospitalized for an extended period of time.

Even worse from an entertainer's point of view, the ordeal affected his breathing and left his voice hoarse. Manilow went ahead with his plans to resume touring in the U.S. and Europe, but during rehearsals, "I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that it's over. That is really upsetting. Because I don't want it to stop," as he confessed on "Good Morning America" (via YouTube). "I looked at my band, and they were all looking at the floor. So that was the first hint that something was not right."

And yet, once the "Copacabana" hitmaker took the stage in Glasgow, in June 2026, he was every bit the showman he's always been. As The Mirror noted, "Even when his voice seems to fail him a little, no one seems to care in Barry's world; they are too busy having a good time." In between songs, Manilow discussed his health scare: "[A]fter I got over the shock, you know what I did?" he shared. "I blasted The Beatles albums over and over and over, I did, until Garry said he was gonna leave me if I didn't stop," (via Closer Weekly). (Manilow is married to manager Garry Kief). "The dogs were howling!"