Princess Charlotte Is A Total Swiftie, But Princess Lilibet Prefers Another Pop Diva

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, have inadvertently stumbled on either side of one of the biggest fan rivalries in music. The unrivalled success of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift has often made the public and their fans, the Beyhive and the Swifties respectively, pit the two against each other. In May 2026, William revealed that his daughter was definitely a Swiftie during an interview on the UK's "Heart Breakfast" radio show.

"Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, but both Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing," he enthused. In June 2024, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker posted a photo of herself on Instagram with fiancé Travis Kelce, William, Charlotte, and Louis backstage in London. "You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant," the prince noted.

In June 2026, Meghan hinted that Lilibet was a Beyoncé fan when she posted a pic of her daughter wearing a "B is for Beyoncé" T-shirt on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex is a known fan of the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker, and the pair have been friends since at least 2019, when Beyoncé congratulated the former actor on her first pregnancy. Beyoncé also sent a supportive message to Meghan following her controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.