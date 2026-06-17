Princess Charlotte Is A Total Swiftie, But Princess Lilibet Prefers Another Pop Diva
Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, have inadvertently stumbled on either side of one of the biggest fan rivalries in music. The unrivalled success of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift has often made the public and their fans, the Beyhive and the Swifties respectively, pit the two against each other. In May 2026, William revealed that his daughter was definitely a Swiftie during an interview on the UK's "Heart Breakfast" radio show.
"Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, but both Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing," he enthused. In June 2024, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker posted a photo of herself on Instagram with fiancé Travis Kelce, William, Charlotte, and Louis backstage in London. "You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant," the prince noted.
In June 2026, Meghan hinted that Lilibet was a Beyoncé fan when she posted a pic of her daughter wearing a "B is for Beyoncé" T-shirt on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex is a known fan of the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker, and the pair have been friends since at least 2019, when Beyoncé congratulated the former actor on her first pregnancy. Beyoncé also sent a supportive message to Meghan following her controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.
Princess Lilibet and Princess Charlotte may not have met due to their parents' ongoing feud
Reportedly, Princess Lilibet has not met her cousins, her uncle, or her aunt in person as of yet. As such, Princess Charlotte's relationship with her other royal cousins is likely much stronger. In fact, since 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the rest of the royal family, including relocating to the U.S. to put some physical space between them all. The Duke of Sussex and his older brother have been embroiled in a nasty feud for almost as long, which only got worse after Harry aired his family's dirty laundry during his 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in the Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" in 2022, and in his bestselling memoir "Spare," in 2023. As of this writing, the once-close brothers have yet to make amends.
Naturally, Prince Archie and Lilibet's childhoods are nothing like the other royal kids, largely because they live so far away. Lilibet met her grandfather, King Charles III, and great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022 during a family visit to the UK. However, there were no public interactions between Harry's family and William's during this visit. As royal expert Christopher Andersen confirmed to Us Weekly at the time, "William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili]," later adding, "As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke." The Waleses met Archie in 2019, shortly after he was born.