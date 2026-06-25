Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Had A Close Relationship With Her Mom: 'She Was My Best Friend'

Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks have talked openly about loving their grandparent status. Interestingly, Wilson guest wrote a HuffPost piece in 2014 about how she learned everything she knows about being a grandparent from her parents. In the article, Wilson explained that even though she grew up having mostly no connection to her grandparents, she learned how to take on the role by observing how patient and present her mom and dad were.

Wilson detailed how her parents spent a lot of time with the kids, teaching them Greek, pushing them around in a stroller, and showing up for any milestones the kids achieved. She then explained how, by observing her parents, she learned what role she should take on with her grandkids. "During those years, I observed how to be a confidante, not a rule maker or enforcer, and to have no judgment," wrote Wilson.

The post evenly talks about both her mom and dad, but it's telling that Wilson ended the post by specifically mentioning that her "mom was right." You're not supposed to say you have a favorite parent, of course, but it's clear that Wilson's relationship with her mom was very special.