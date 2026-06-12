'So Grateful For This Moment': Kaley Cuoco Shares Exciting Family Update In Adorable New Photos
"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has some seriously big news. The leading lady took to Instagram to announce that she's ready to welcome another little leading lady to her family. Cuoco and her fiance, Tom Pelphrey, have a baby on the way, and the mom-to-be said at the start of her caption, "completing our little family , what a dream come true !"
The first photo in Cuoco's adorable Instagram post shows her and Pelphrey smiling alongside their 3-year-old daughter Matilda. Matilda is pictured digging into a cake with "It's a ... " written on the top in icing with pink cake on the inside, proving that she's about to get a little sister. In the caption, Cuoco hinted at a more difficult pregnancy than the one she had with her first child, but it's clearly all worth it. "This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!!" she wrote, calling Pelphrey a "girl dad for life."
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey love their life together
Tom Pelphrey may not have known anything about Kaley Cuoco's career when they started dating, but that didn't stop sparks from flying. They went public with their romance in 2022 before welcoming Matilda the following year and getting engaged in 2024. Evidently, this happy couple has gone by their own schedule when it comes to starting their family. In fact, Cuoco joked about this in a September 2024 interview with People. For Cuoco and Pelphrey, getting engaged didn't mean urgency to rush down the aisle. She said they weren't busy wedding planning, noting instead how "maybe another kid will have to come first." She added, "We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan." With baby number two now on the way, it's clear that everything is going exactly how she envisioned it.
With then-one-year-old Matilda and her dogs, Cuoco noted that she already had her hands full. Evidently, though, she's ready to take on more with another baby girl. Based on what Pelphrey has said, he's surely ready for more, too. "There's challenges, but if you would've told me 15 years ago that I could be with the love of my life and have the most perfect baby and get to do what I love, it's wild," he told People in September 2025. "You're living your dream. And I'm very conscious of that," he added. Now, it sounds like their dream life is getting even bigger.