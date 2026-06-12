'So Grateful For This Moment': Kaley Cuoco Shares Exciting Family Update In Adorable New Photos

Tom Pelphrey may not have known anything about Kaley Cuoco's career when they started dating, but that didn't stop sparks from flying. They went public with their romance in 2022 before welcoming Matilda the following year and getting engaged in 2024. Evidently, this happy couple has gone by their own schedule when it comes to starting their family. In fact, Cuoco joked about this in a September 2024 interview with People. For Cuoco and Pelphrey, getting engaged didn't mean urgency to rush down the aisle. She said they weren't busy wedding planning, noting instead how "maybe another kid will have to come first." She added, "We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan." With baby number two now on the way, it's clear that everything is going exactly how she envisioned it.

With then-one-year-old Matilda and her dogs, Cuoco noted that she already had her hands full. Evidently, though, she's ready to take on more with another baby girl. Based on what Pelphrey has said, he's surely ready for more, too. "There's challenges, but if you would've told me 15 years ago that I could be with the love of my life and have the most perfect baby and get to do what I love, it's wild," he told People in September 2025. "You're living your dream. And I'm very conscious of that," he added. Now, it sounds like their dream life is getting even bigger.