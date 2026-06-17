Here's What Brick Heck From The Middle Looks Like Now

For nine seasons, "The Middle" entertained households with its realistic portrayal of the middle-class American life through the eyes of the Heck family. While fans continue to revisit the ABC sitcom through streaming platforms and episode reruns, many have wondered where the cast are now. Among the cast members who have sparked the most curiosity is Atticus Shaffer, the actor behind the quirky, intelligent, and book-loving Brick Heck, who won hearts around the world with his classic one-liners and deadpan humor.

After 215 episodes, "The Middle" went off the air in 2018. For those hoping for a reboot, that seems unlikely, as Patricia Heaton, who played Frankie Heck, told Yahoo! Entertainment that the hit show was perfect the way it started and ended "and you don't wanna mess with perfection."

The cast of "The Middle" has moved on, including Shaffer, who has made a remarkable personal and professional evolution. The actor is heavily involved in acting, voice work, and advocacy, while remaining connected to the fans who watched him grow up on screen.