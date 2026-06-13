The Worst-Dressed Royals At Trooping The Colour 2026

Just as it does every June, Trooping the Colour arrived in style to celebrate King Charles III's birthday. Once again, the big parade involved hundreds of horses, the color red, and some interesting outfit choices from its attendees. Many royal family members were seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony looking their best. Other guests, however, had us wondering if they knew what event they were headed to when they got dressed in the morning.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed off her adorable style bond with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George when the family sported light colors for the celebration. William, Prince of Wales, and Charles looked dapper in their bold red uniforms. Yet it seems other attendees weren't quite sure what qualified as appropriate attire for the parade. This is a bit surprising, considering the fact that this same event has been going on for more than 260 years. After seeing the absolute worst-dressed guests at Trooping the Colour 2025, it was clear that just because this parade has been going on for centuries, that doesn't mean folks know what to wear when they get the invite. Unfortunately, this year's celebration was no different.