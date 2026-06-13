The Worst-Dressed Royals At Trooping The Colour 2026
Just as it does every June, Trooping the Colour arrived in style to celebrate King Charles III's birthday. Once again, the big parade involved hundreds of horses, the color red, and some interesting outfit choices from its attendees. Many royal family members were seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony looking their best. Other guests, however, had us wondering if they knew what event they were headed to when they got dressed in the morning.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed off her adorable style bond with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George when the family sported light colors for the celebration. William, Prince of Wales, and Charles looked dapper in their bold red uniforms. Yet it seems other attendees weren't quite sure what qualified as appropriate attire for the parade. This is a bit surprising, considering the fact that this same event has been going on for more than 260 years. After seeing the absolute worst-dressed guests at Trooping the Colour 2025, it was clear that just because this parade has been going on for centuries, that doesn't mean folks know what to wear when they get the invite. Unfortunately, this year's celebration was no different.
The feather duster on Queen Camilla's head was distracting
Trooping the Colour always brings out one major fashion trend: bold red military uniforms. We expect to see folks like King Charles and William, Prince of Wales, in the ensembles. And as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Queen Camilla has been known to honor her role in uniform-inspired looks during special occasions. This year, though, she updated her look by referencing the Grenadier Guards' hats with a big, white feather. This was undeniably distracting, and we can't help but wonder if there's a way to honor tradition while still looking chic.
Victoria Starmer's clashing outfit was downright dull
It doesn't seem like Victoria Starmer set out to make a major fashion statement at this year's Trooping the Colour. Yet her apparent attempt to fly under the radar doesn't mean that her outfit was a good one. Starmer's cream-colored dress was simple and anything but bold. Yet, she paired it with a stark white hat, which created a totally clashing color palette. With an off-white dress like this one, bright white is basically the only conceivable color that would have clashed, so it's hard to understand why she made this style choice.
Did a seagull crash-land on Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's head?
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh, has undergone a gorgeous style transformation over the years. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean every outfit she sports is a big hit. She donned an all-white look at Trooping the Colour 2026. Hats are customary for royal events. Yet, this hat, in particular, definitely wasn't the right choice. While it certainly added some interest to an otherwise simple look, Sophie's large, haphazard hat evoked images of a tattered seagull who misjudged his landing mark.
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, looked like she should be haunting a house
Since Trooping the Colour rolls around every June, it's no surprise most attendees lean into the summery vibes with light, pastel color palettes. This made it a bit surprising to see Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, in a deep navy look. The tiny white polka dots made this 'fit a bit more fun than funeral attire. Yet, with the big collar and pillbox hat with dark netting, this felt utterly gloomy and out-of-place at the happy occasion.
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, reminded us of Mr. Peanut
It's easy to see Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, got dressed together, because both of their ensembles had the same stuffy aesthetic. In a three-piece suit, striped pants, and top hat, Richard looked a bit cartoonish. Trooping the Colour is certainly a special occasion that requires a certain level of formality. Yet, this outfit felt like overkill. Plus, he was surely overheating in the springtime weather.