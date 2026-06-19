Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Were Hollywood's Coolest Couple In The '80s & Pics Prove It

It can be hard to find love in Hollywood, but some couples are just meant to be. That seems to be the case for actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. The couple met on the "Lemon Sky" movie set in 1987, and have been together ever since. Though there are some notable differences between how Bacon and Sedgwick look now compared to photos from their younger years, their love for each other feels eternal.

As for how Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make their relationship work, it's likely a mixture of luck and effort. Part of the luck, according to Sedgwick, was they met at the right time. In an interview with the New York Post, Sedgwick said "I was so young and so dumb, and I can't believe I was smart enough to do that," referring to the decision to marry Bacon in spite of thinking that she should be more focused on her career ambitions and independence.

Bacon is also extremely grateful for their decades-long relationship. He credits Sedgwick and their two kids, Travis and Sosie, for making him a better person in the long run. Before they became parents however, they were simply one of the coolest couples in Hollywood during the '80s — and these photos prove it.