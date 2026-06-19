Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Were Hollywood's Coolest Couple In The '80s & Pics Prove It
It can be hard to find love in Hollywood, but some couples are just meant to be. That seems to be the case for actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. The couple met on the "Lemon Sky" movie set in 1987, and have been together ever since. Though there are some notable differences between how Bacon and Sedgwick look now compared to photos from their younger years, their love for each other feels eternal.
As for how Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make their relationship work, it's likely a mixture of luck and effort. Part of the luck, according to Sedgwick, was they met at the right time. In an interview with the New York Post, Sedgwick said "I was so young and so dumb, and I can't believe I was smart enough to do that," referring to the decision to marry Bacon in spite of thinking that she should be more focused on her career ambitions and independence.
Bacon is also extremely grateful for their decades-long relationship. He credits Sedgwick and their two kids, Travis and Sosie, for making him a better person in the long run. Before they became parents however, they were simply one of the coolest couples in Hollywood during the '80s — and these photos prove it.
It all started on the set of Lemon Sky in 1987
"Lemon Sky" may not be as well known as other movies starring Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, but it will always be special. It was on this film set that the couple first met in 1987. Sedgwick shared this blurry yet still cool behind-the-scenes photo of the pair in lawn chairs on Instagram in 2024. The post was a special Valentine's Day tribute captioned "This is a blurry Polaroid of where it all started, (on set shooting Lemon Sky in 1987). And it's been clear ever since... Love you forever. #MyValentineEveryDay."
The couple wore matching blue shirts in a 1988 portrait
Matching outfits can either be tacky and corny or cute and cool, and Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick matching blue in this 1988 portrait is definitely the latter. They are both wearing jeans and have pretty big fluffy 80s' hair. Bacon, in particular, is kind of giving '80s hair metal mullet, but he makes it work. Sedgwick's hair, on the other hand, is a curly perm that was very popular during the time. Since this photo was taken in August of 1988, the couple are pictured just before they got married in September of that same year.
Kevin and Kyra looked cool yet casual at the 1988 Golden Globes
Though they were not nominated for any awards that year, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon stepped out together as an acting power couple for the 1988 Golden Globes. Bacon wore a simple gray suit with a white shirt, while Sedgwick wore a silk shirt with a black tank top underneath. They still had their 1980s hair, though Bacon appears to have started growing his out a bit more. It's reminiscent of all those '80s heartthrobs at the time, with bangs just long enough that you could constantly run your fingers through them under the guise of getting hair out of their eyes.
Kevin and Kyra bust the Ghostbusters 2 premiere
What says 1980s more than the "Ghostbusters" franchise? Probably nothing, and as '80s icons, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were at the June 15, 1989 premiere of "Ghostbusters 2" in Los Angeles. The couple was all smiles while holding hands on the red carpet. Bacon wore a simple black shirt and jeans with a patterned jacket. Meanwhile, Sedgwick wore an oversized dress and brown leather jacket with fringe. Coincidentally, Sedgwick was also very pregnant during this premiere, and she ended up giving birth to their first son Travis shortly after on June 23.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attended the Rock Against Fur fundraiser
Like most celebrities, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick try to use their wealth and power for charitable causes. One of the main organizations they supported in the '80s was PETA. This 1989 photo of Bacon and Sedgewick was taken at a PETA fundraiser in February for an event called "Rock Against Fur." Bacon wore a black turtleneck, black jacket, and jeans. Sedgewick wore a polka dot dress, emphasizing her baby bump with her pose. As usual, they both look happy to be there together.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also attended an '80s charity event supporting AIDS patients
In addition to their animal rights philanthropy, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also supported the Northern Lights Alternatives charity for AIDS patients by attending an event in 1987. The event was called "Illuminations," and Bacon and Sedgwick were among several other celebrities who participated. Bacon wore what looks to be a light colored linen suit and Sedgwick wore black. In particular, you can see a bejeweled pattern on Sedgwick's shoulder pad, which is very '80s and early '90s. And, of course, they both had very big '80s hair.