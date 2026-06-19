Will We Ever See Tom Selleck In Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe? What The Actor Has Said
While a lot of people might think of projects like "Blue Bloods" or "Magnum, P.I." when it comes to actor Tom Selleck, he's not one to be shoehorned into a single type of role. Now that he's moved on from "Blue Bloods'" cancellation, fans are curious about what Selleck might want to do for his next big project. Could a Western be on the table?
The genre is experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind the hit "Yellowstone" television series and subsequent spinoffs, which include "1923," "1883," and the controversial "Dutton Ranch." For many TV fans, a collaboration between Selleck and Sheridan would be a dream come true. Luckily, Selleck actually commented on the possibility, so there's a chance it could happen.
During a conversation with Parade in late 2024, the actor talked about his prospects after "Blue Bloods," teasing, "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me." Sheridan was specifically mentioned in the discussion, leading Selleck to declare, "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again." Considering Sheridan continues to make new shows left and right, it doesn't seem too far-fetched for Selleck to pop up in one of them soon.
Tom Selleck's experience makes him a perfect fit for Taylor Sheridan's projects
Tom Selleck has worked on a bunch of Westerns in the past, so he'd fit right in on one of Taylor Sheridan's shows. In fact, during the Parade interview, Selleck was asked about his friend and past co-star, Sam Elliott, who starred in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883." Selleck and Elliott acted together in the Western film "The Shadow Riders" in 1982. In the interview, Selleck praised his old friend as he said, "Sam was great in [1883]. Sam's always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly." He then made it clear that he'd be open to another on-screen collaboration, saying, "I'd love to work with Sam."
Along with "The Shadow Riders," Selleck also appeared in "Quigley Down Under" in 1990, as well as "The Sacketts," "Last Stand at Saber River," "Crossfire Trail," and "Monte Walsh," all between 1979 and 2003. Given it's been over two decades since his last Western, it's definitely time Selleck literally and figuratively got back on that horse.
As for what project Selleck could work on, there are plenty of options, such as "The Madison," "Marshals," and "Landman." An added plus to "Landman" is that Elliott joined the show in Season 2, so it's another opportunity for the two to reunite. Of course, who knows what else Sheridan has up his sleeve with yet-to-be-announced projects in development? For all fans know, he could already have a part ready to go for the veteran actor.