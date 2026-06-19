Will We Ever See Tom Selleck In Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe? What The Actor Has Said

While a lot of people might think of projects like "Blue Bloods" or "Magnum, P.I." when it comes to actor Tom Selleck, he's not one to be shoehorned into a single type of role. Now that he's moved on from "Blue Bloods'" cancellation, fans are curious about what Selleck might want to do for his next big project. Could a Western be on the table?

The genre is experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind the hit "Yellowstone" television series and subsequent spinoffs, which include "1923," "1883," and the controversial "Dutton Ranch." For many TV fans, a collaboration between Selleck and Sheridan would be a dream come true. Luckily, Selleck actually commented on the possibility, so there's a chance it could happen.

During a conversation with Parade in late 2024, the actor talked about his prospects after "Blue Bloods," teasing, "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me." Sheridan was specifically mentioned in the discussion, leading Selleck to declare, "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again." Considering Sheridan continues to make new shows left and right, it doesn't seem too far-fetched for Selleck to pop up in one of them soon.