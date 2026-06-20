Sweet Snaps Of Bill Gates And His Granddaughter Leila

There is something so heartwarming about how Bill Gates' treats his granddaughter, Leila. Of course, Gates loves his own kids — he shares children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe with ex-wife Melinda French Gates — but he seems so tender and sweet in pictures with his firstborn grandchild.

The Microsoft co-founder has a close relationship with his daughter Jennifer, but it evolved when he became a grandfather for the first time after Jennifer and her husband, Nayel Nassar, welcomed their daughter Leila in 2023. Jennifer and Nassar also had daughter Mia in 2024. Bill became one of many celebrities who absolutely love being grandparents, which is so darling to see.

Bill has embraced his role as grandpa, saying in an April 6, 2023, video posted to Instagram, "The relationship of a grandparent to a child is a nice one because it's kind of in addition to what they have with their parents. It's kind of a supporting role, and in that way, it's kind of simple. It can be a lot of fun stuff." Over the years, cute snaps of Bill and his eldest granddaughter, Leila, prove how much he's enjoying being a grandpa.