Sweet Snaps Of Bill Gates And His Granddaughter Leila
There is something so heartwarming about how Bill Gates' treats his granddaughter, Leila. Of course, Gates loves his own kids — he shares children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe with ex-wife Melinda French Gates — but he seems so tender and sweet in pictures with his firstborn grandchild.
The Microsoft co-founder has a close relationship with his daughter Jennifer, but it evolved when he became a grandfather for the first time after Jennifer and her husband, Nayel Nassar, welcomed their daughter Leila in 2023. Jennifer and Nassar also had daughter Mia in 2024. Bill became one of many celebrities who absolutely love being grandparents, which is so darling to see.
Bill has embraced his role as grandpa, saying in an April 6, 2023, video posted to Instagram, "The relationship of a grandparent to a child is a nice one because it's kind of in addition to what they have with their parents. It's kind of a supporting role, and in that way, it's kind of simple. It can be a lot of fun stuff." Over the years, cute snaps of Bill and his eldest granddaughter, Leila, prove how much he's enjoying being a grandpa.
Leila tackles grandpa Bill Gates
Leila looked so strong when she climbed on her grandpa Bill Gates in this photo uploaded to Instagram on February 10, 2024. He rested on the floor as she lifted up on his chest in this candid moment. It's clear they enjoy some playful moments together! In the caption, Gates wished his granddaughter a happy first birthday, adding, "You've had quite the first year—and I can't wait to see what you learn, discover, and enjoy in year two."
Bill Gates' sweet birthday present for granddaughter Leila
Bill Gates had a fun surprise for his granddaughter Leila's second birthday. He shared a photo to Instagram on February 10, 2025, where he presented her with a huge stuffed unicorn with a purple bow tied around its neck. Gates smiled at the little girl dressed in a pink rose dress in the sweet photo. In the caption, he wrote in part, "Every moment with you is pure joy—and I can't wait for all the adventures ahead. (P.S. Thanks for making me a grandpa.)" Aww!
Bill Gates adores his granddaughter
Nayel Nassar held his daughter, Leila, in his arms as they greeted Bill Gates in this photo posted to Instagram on October 16, 2024. The little girl looked adorable with short brown curls and a cream knit sweater as she looked down to spot what was in her grandpa's coffee cup. How could anyone say no to that little cutie? Hopefully Gates was at least able to keep his cup of joe safe from (adorable) prying hands.
Bill Gates' special bonding activity with granddaughter Leila
It's clear that Bill Gates is an involved grandfather with Leila. In this picture posted to Instagram on September 10, 2023, he read a book to his granddaughter on the couch. Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates, held Leila in her arms during the cozy moment, and the baby was laser-focused on the book. She couldn't be cuter! "Becoming a grandparent has given me a whole new lens to see the world through," Gates wrote in part in the caption.
Bill Gates' precious cuddle with newborn granddaughter Leila
Bill Gates has been in his granddaughter Leila's life since she was newly born. In a photo uploaded to Instagram on April 6, 2023, he held a pink-clad Leila in his arms and touched her tiny finger with his. She curled into her grandpa, and he smiled at the newborn bundle of joy in the precious snap. "I can't wait to watch you discover the world," he wrote. This one is definitely worthy of a place on the fridge!
Leila gets a sweet hug from her mom Jennifer, but she only has eyes for grandpa Bill Gates
Jennifer Gates' husband Nayel Nassar posted a cute candid photo of his wife, daughter Leila, and her grandpa Bill Gates on Instagram on April 26, 2026, in honor of Jennifer's 30th birthday. In the snap, Jennifer wrapped her arms around her daughter and gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Leila only had eyes for her grandpa, however. She turned to gaze at Gates, and he smiled fondly back at her with pure love in his eyes.