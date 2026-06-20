Why Didn't Kelly McGillis Return For The Top Gun Sequel? Here's What She Said

Kelly McGillis was one of the main attractions of the iconic 1986 action-adventure movie "Top Gun." The actor, who starred in the film as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, was featured on most, if not all, of the promotional material, and was billed second, behind only lead actor Tom Cruise. However, while Cruise returned for the hit 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," as did third-billed actor Val Kilmer, McGillis was conspicuously absent from the long-awaited follow-up. Not only that, but "Maverick" offers absolutely no information regarding Charlie's whereabouts or fate. So, what gives?

In July 2019, which is when "Top Gun: Maverick" was originally supposed to be released in theaters before being delayed multiple times and ultimately landing in 2022, McGillis confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would not be appearing in the sequel, nor had she even been asked to return. However, the actor didn't sound particularly offended. "Movies are odd things. I don't really keep in touch with anybody," McGillis, who has notably ditched Hollywood, reasoned. "I think I've spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world."

McGillis was also noncommittal when asked whether she'd be open to taking part in promotional events for "Maverick," should the studio ask her. "I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing, what's going on," the '80s icon replied. "I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea because I don't know where I'll be."