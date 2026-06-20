Princess Lilibet & Princess Charlotte Have Both Been Spotted Collecting These Popular Toys
Royal life takes many different forms, depending on various circumstances. For instance, Princess Charlotte and her cousin Princess Lilibet live very different lives: One is being raised with both the perks and protocols that come with being the daughter of a future king; the other enjoys an all-American childhood and considerably less public scrutiny. But kids will be kids, and the two share an interest even we commoner parents can relate to. Like Barron Trump, who owns some ridiculously expensive items, Charlotte and Lilibet no doubt have their share of pricey playthings in their homes.
But the ones that hold a special place in their hearts are simple stuffed animals from Jellycat. Cuter than Labubus and as collectible as Beanie Babies, the deliciously soft toys have been around since 1999, come in a variety of styles and formats, and are relatively affordable at roughly $30 per toy. Lili was seen toting a plush Jellycat rainbow stuffie in a June 2025 Instagram reel posted by her famous mom, Meghan Markle, and Charlotte's official portraits in 2015 included an adorable photo of the tiny princess laughing delightedly at a Fuddlewuddle dog from the company collection.
Like Squishmallows and other trendy toys, Jellycats are hot collectibles on both sides of the pond — including, evidently, in royal homes. In 2025, the Prince and Princess of Wales were presented with two of the plushies by the brother of Liz Hatton, a young photographer who met with Prince William and Kate Middleton as one of her final wishes before her tragic death from cancer at just 17. "My children will love these. They are children's currency," William declared at the time (per Daily Mail).
The princesses shared their love of soft toys with their great-grandmother
Watching the offspring of the rich and famous toting around their precious loveys is a sweet reminder that some classic childhood pleasures are universal. Along with Princesses Charlotte and Lilibet, other notable Jellycat fans include Suri Cruise and Harper Beckham (we'd bet they still have their stuffed bunnies tucked away somewhere). The power of plushies is such that they have the ability to delight even the most senior of royals. During King Charles III's state visit to the U.S. in April 2026, Queen Camilla brought along the cutest traveling companion. Knowing the main branch of the New York Public Library has a display of the toys that inspired the "Winnie-the-Pooh" books, she had an exact duplicate made of little Roo, the only one missing from the collection.
Lilibet and Charlotte come by their love of cuddly toys naturally: Their beloved great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, had a soft spot for a particular one. Around the year 2000, she received a little teddy bear, which she named Haddington (after a town in Scotland, rather than Paddington Bear, who she famously had tea with). As the curator for the queen's Holyroodhouse residence told Hello! magazine, "[S]he asked that whenever she arrived here, he be placed in that particular position on the sofa awaiting her arrival." Wee Haddington still patiently sits there today, as if waiting for his owner to give him one more hug (you're crying). Royals watchers surely hope one day the young princesses will have the chance to meet and show off their Jellycat collections.
Perhaps they can even visit Holyroodhouse together and see the little friend who stole the heart of their unforgettable great-grandmother too.