Princess Lilibet & Princess Charlotte Have Both Been Spotted Collecting These Popular Toys

Royal life takes many different forms, depending on various circumstances. For instance, Princess Charlotte and her cousin Princess Lilibet live very different lives: One is being raised with both the perks and protocols that come with being the daughter of a future king; the other enjoys an all-American childhood and considerably less public scrutiny. But kids will be kids, and the two share an interest even we commoner parents can relate to. Like Barron Trump, who owns some ridiculously expensive items, Charlotte and Lilibet no doubt have their share of pricey playthings in their homes.

But the ones that hold a special place in their hearts are simple stuffed animals from Jellycat. Cuter than Labubus and as collectible as Beanie Babies, the deliciously soft toys have been around since 1999, come in a variety of styles and formats, and are relatively affordable at roughly $30 per toy. Lili was seen toting a plush Jellycat rainbow stuffie in a June 2025 Instagram reel posted by her famous mom, Meghan Markle, and Charlotte's official portraits in 2015 included an adorable photo of the tiny princess laughing delightedly at a Fuddlewuddle dog from the company collection.

Like Squishmallows and other trendy toys, Jellycats are hot collectibles on both sides of the pond — including, evidently, in royal homes. In 2025, the Prince and Princess of Wales were presented with two of the plushies by the brother of Liz Hatton, a young photographer who met with Prince William and Kate Middleton as one of her final wishes before her tragic death from cancer at just 17. "My children will love these. They are children's currency," William declared at the time (per Daily Mail).